Qatar Airways Suspends Flights To Riyadh And Dammam

Qatar Airways has issued a travel alert regarding its flights to Saudi Arabia, temporarily suspending flights to Riyadh and Dammam.

The airline added that it is closely monitoring developments in Saudi Arabia in co-ordination with the relevant authorities and, as a result of the current situation, has suspended flights to both destinations.

Qatar Airways called on passengers to check their flight status by visiting its website or through the mobile app, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew remain its top priority.

It added that affected passengers will be contacted directly, with further updates shared on the carrier's website.

Qatar Airways flights Saudi Arabia