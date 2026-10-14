Qatar Takes Part In Session Of Arab Social Affairs Ministers Bureau
Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), participated in the 84th session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo.
Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Khalifa bin Issa al-Kubaisi.
The participation aimed to strengthen joint Arab co-operation in social development and protection, and support efforts to empower families and the most vulnerable groups.Qatar Ministry of Social Development and Family
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