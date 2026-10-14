QFFD, QRCS Send Land Relief Convoys To Sudan

As part of their ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Sudan, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have delivered 10 truckloads of life-saving medications and other medical supplies to Sudan's National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF).

With this latest batch, the total number of deployed relief aid trucks has reached 31, with more to follow in the coming days, according to the project's plan.

Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Sudan's Federal Minister of Health; Dr Ali Babiker, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health (MoH); Dr Badr al-Din al-Jazouli, director-general of NMSF; MoH officials; and QRCS' field personnel attended the handover ceremony.

Dr Moataz al-Tayeb, programme manager at QRCS' representation office in Sudan, explained that the new shipment was phase two of the land relief convoys program, following phase one's 21 trucks.

He said effective co-ordination with MoH and NMSF helpedaccelerate the delivery of medical aid.

Dr Babiker commended the nonstop Qatari humanitarian and medical support given by QFFD and QRCS.

He revealed that over 100 aid containers have arrived since the onset of the current humanitarian crisis, along with medical shipments and significant contributions to recovery and reconstruction initiatives.

This joint intervention demonstrates the strong, strategic humanitarian partnership between QFFD and QRCS, as well as their firm commitment to responding to humanitarian emergencies and alleviating the suffering of affected people.

In Sudan, they work closely to ensure sustained health care services and a more resilient health system.

QFFD QRCS Sudan