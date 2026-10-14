Judge Blocks Trump Ban on Press Passes for 3 Major Outlets
(MENAFN) A federal judge on Tuesday barred the Trump administration from stripping White House press credentials from reporters at three major news organizations, keeping their access intact while a legal fight over the ban plays out.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly granted a preliminary injunction sought by the outlets: a cable news network, a second cable news channel and a political news publication.
In his order, Kelly wrote that the administration “shall not execute, implement or enforce the September 18, 2026 decision to revoke the White House ‘hard pass’ press credentials held by employees of CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO.”
The injunction preserves “the status quo since the Court’s entry of a temporary restraining order on September 24, 2026,” the order said.
The dispute began Sept. 18, when Trump announced that reporters from the three outlets would be barred from the White House. He accused them of spreading “fake news” and running critical coverage.
Three days later, the outlets sued, arguing the ban violates the First and Fifth Amendments, which protect freedom of the press and guarantee due process, among other rights.
Kelly subsequently issued a temporary restraining order directing the administration to restore the journalists’ press badges.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly granted a preliminary injunction sought by the outlets: a cable news network, a second cable news channel and a political news publication.
In his order, Kelly wrote that the administration “shall not execute, implement or enforce the September 18, 2026 decision to revoke the White House ‘hard pass’ press credentials held by employees of CNN, MS NOW and POLITICO.”
The injunction preserves “the status quo since the Court’s entry of a temporary restraining order on September 24, 2026,” the order said.
The dispute began Sept. 18, when Trump announced that reporters from the three outlets would be barred from the White House. He accused them of spreading “fake news” and running critical coverage.
Three days later, the outlets sued, arguing the ban violates the First and Fifth Amendments, which protect freedom of the press and guarantee due process, among other rights.
Kelly subsequently issued a temporary restraining order directing the administration to restore the journalists’ press badges.
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