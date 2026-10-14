Trump: Taiwan Backs Alaska Gas Pipeline With 20-Year, 30 Percent Deal
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Tuesday that Taiwan has committed to purchasing 30% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a planned Alaska pipeline project over the next two decades.
At a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, the US president touted the arrangement. “Taiwan has just agreed to buy 30% of the gas coming off the pipeline for the next 20 years. That guarantees a success,” Trump said.
He went further, adding: “It’s one of the biggest commitments in history for anything. It’s one of the biggest deals ever made,” he added.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who also appeared at the rally, said Taiwan has pledged $4.4 billion toward developing the pipeline.
The president’s comments follow reports from the news media that CPC Corp, Taiwan’s state-owned energy company, struck a deal last year with the Alaska Gasline Development Corp to purchase LNG from the project and invest in it.
The pipeline would move gas from Alaska’s remote north to the south of the state, where it would be loaded onto ships as liquefied natural gas for delivery to buyers.
At a campaign rally in Wasilla, Alaska, the US president touted the arrangement. “Taiwan has just agreed to buy 30% of the gas coming off the pipeline for the next 20 years. That guarantees a success,” Trump said.
He went further, adding: “It’s one of the biggest commitments in history for anything. It’s one of the biggest deals ever made,” he added.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who also appeared at the rally, said Taiwan has pledged $4.4 billion toward developing the pipeline.
The president’s comments follow reports from the news media that CPC Corp, Taiwan’s state-owned energy company, struck a deal last year with the Alaska Gasline Development Corp to purchase LNG from the project and invest in it.
The pipeline would move gas from Alaska’s remote north to the south of the state, where it would be loaded onto ships as liquefied natural gas for delivery to buyers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment