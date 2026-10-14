SIAL Paris 2026: Food Sovereignty, AI, Personalised Nutrition... Three Major Debates To Shape The Future Of Food - Aetoswi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- More than just a major business event,. Over five days, several stages will bring together leaders, experts, manufacturers, retailers, researchers and entrepreneurs to analyse the sector's transformations and, above all, to identify concrete courses of action.: the 2026 edition offers, featuring conferences, keynote speeches, round-table discussions, pitches and case studies.

SIAL Summits: three major events to understand today and prepare for tomorrow

At the heart of this programme, the SIAL Summits, held in Hall 5A, offer three premium 21⁄2-hour sessions dedicated to the strategic challenges reshaping the agri-food industry. Designed as genuine platforms for discussion and reflection, they will bring together experts and decision-makers to share perspectives and explore practical solutions.

'Feeding a world under strain'

Monday 19 October, from 10.30 am to 1 pm

How must the global food industry reorganise itself in the face of current environmental and geopolitical challenges to secure its future?

The Summit will open with Bertrand Piccard, founder of the Solar Impulse Foundation, delivering a keynote speech entitled 'Solutions to change the world', followed by two panel discussions featuring, amongst others , Capucine Laurent (The Shift Project), Bertrand Swiderski (Carrefour), Tania Cavassini (Swiss Embassy in France), Sandrine Doppler (L'Effet Doppler) and geographer Pierre Raffard. “Food Intelligence: redefining the value chain”

Monday 19 October, from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

How are technology, data, platforms and AI redefining the rules of the game for players in the agri-food sector?

Speakers include: Maxime Marembaud (Sodexo), François Deprey (SprintProject), Jean-Gabriel Mollard (SIAL Paris), Olivier Gibert (Carrefour), Arnaud Girard (Google), Cyrille Charnier (Verallia) and Simon Bussy (Califrais). 'The era of personalised food'

Tuesday 20 October, from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm

How are trends transforming the way we eat, and how are science and technology reinventing personalised nutrition?

Candice Alvarez (NellyRodi) will open the session, followed by Émilie Félix (WAYO – Le Goût du vivant), Serge Fourcade (Thalazur), Grégory Dubourg (Nutrikéo x ProtéinesXTC), Céline Santos Nunes (Compass Group France), Jacques Gustin (Lesaffre) and Sébastien Massart (Dassault Systèmes).

Would you like to attend one of these summits?

Please let us know by emailing sial@14septembre so that the team can confirm your attendance (limited capacity)

About SIAL Paris

Since 1964, SIAL Paris has been the world's largest trade fair dedicated to the agri-food industry. Held every two years, it brings together professionals and key players in the sector to explore trends, showcase innovations and develop business opportunities on an international scale

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