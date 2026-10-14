Pretium Expands Middle East Presence With Abu Dhabi Office

The Abu Dhabi office marks an important step in the continued evolution of Pretium's business. From its roots in U.S. residential real estate, Pretium has built a scaled investment platform spanning real estate equity and credit. A dedicated presence in Abu Dhabi will enhance the Firm's connections to clients in the region as it continues to develop new investment solutions.

“Abu Dhabi is home to some of the world's most sophisticated and forward-looking institutional investors,” said Don Mullen, Founder and CEO of Pretium.“An on-the-ground presence here will enable us to spend more time alongside our partners in the region and help expand their investment opportunities through Pretium's vertically integrated residential real estate ecosystem.”

“Pretium's decision to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the continued growth and global appeal of the capital's financial ecosystem. As leading investment firms expand closer to regional institutional partners, ADGM provides a trusted, internationally recognised platform from which they can build meaningful relationships, unlock new opportunities and contribute to Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global financial centre,” said Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM.

The office will be located in ADGM and led by Basim Habib, Director in Business Development, and Dietrich Heidtmann, Managing Director in Business Development, who will work closely with Pretium teams across the Firm.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate equity and credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 and has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing and credit markets and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage. Pretium's platform has approximately $70 billion in assets and employs 7,000 people across 45+ offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Abu Dhabi, Bangalore, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit for additional information.