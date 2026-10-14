Trump Signals New Iran Action; Report Cites Netanyahu Strike Talks
(MENAFN) Donald Trump hinted at fresh military action against Iran on Tuesday, telling a campaign rally in Alaska that Tehran should expect something big.
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we’ve had it,” Trump told supporters in Wasilla, where he was campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
He continued: “They’re just waiting. They’re waiting,” he said.
Then he added: “We’ve had it, but you know it doesn’t matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
The comments came hours after a US news website reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.
The report, which cited two US officials and other people familiar with the matter, said the talks took place before Trump publicly stated he would not strike Iran before the US midterms.
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we’ve had it,” Trump told supporters in Wasilla, where he was campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
He continued: “They’re just waiting. They’re waiting,” he said.
Then he added: “We’ve had it, but you know it doesn’t matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon,” he added.
The comments came hours after a US news website reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed launching a major new operation against Iran ahead of elections in both countries.
The report, which cited two US officials and other people familiar with the matter, said the talks took place before Trump publicly stated he would not strike Iran before the US midterms.
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