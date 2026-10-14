EUR/CHF Forecast 14/10: Breakout Near 0.93? (Video)
Longer term, though, we could have serious value here, and you need to watch the French bonds to see how they are behaving. If you start to see those yields drop, that means that maybe bondholders are a little bit more comfortable giving money to the French and, therefore, there is less fiscal risk.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIn that environment, I would anticipate the opposite of what you probably expect to happen: the euro rises. I'll be watching very closely. This could end up being a nice buying opportunity. We certainly have held stable here over the last week or so, and because of that, this is an interesting market to me.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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