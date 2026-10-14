Gold Forecast 14/10: Can $4,200 Support Hold? (Video)
Keep in mind, non-yielding assets such as gold really take it on the chin when rates are high. In this environment, I think you've got a situation where traders are going to be looking at the 10-year yield in the United States, the 2-year yield, etc., and seeing whether or not they can sustain a downtrend. If they can, then gold might be the place to go.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe biggest problem at this point, of course, is that gold markets are unfortunately being held hostage by energy markets. Energy markets continue to show a lot of concern out there, as higher energy costs drive up inflation for multiple countries. As long as that is going to be the case, gold struggles a little bit when you can get paid to hold government paper.Eventually, things snap, and we do take off in one direction or the other. But as things stand right now, it looks like we're still waiting for some type of catalyst, probably lower yields, to rally again. What causes that? We will see.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment