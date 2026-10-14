AUD/USD Forecast 14/10: Bulls Eye 0.7050 Resistance (Video)
I think once we start to see a little bit of momentum to the upside, it then lends itself to perhaps trying to get to the top of the range. If we were to break down below the 0.6850 level on a daily close, then things change. That probably would be accompanied by U.S. dollar strengthening around the world, U.S. rates rising, and, of course, maybe something Australia-related as well.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThis is a market that has two banks that are somewhat hawkish. We'll have to see how this plays out.Ready to trade our daily AUD/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading platform for beginners Australia worth using.
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