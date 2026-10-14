USD/CHF Forecast 14/10: Bulls Target 0.84 Ahead Of CPI
After all, there are expectations for an interest rate hike in the month of December. We get CPI numbers coming out on Wednesday. That could change some of the expectations, but if they come out hot, this pair could be one that takes off to the upside. Just as if CPI numbers come in extraordinarily anemic, then maybe a little bit more of a pullback is in play.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNonetheless, you can see that it has basically been straight up in the air since May. There have been a couple of consolidation zones and pullbacks, but this has been a nice long position that I have had. At this point in time, nothing has changed. I think we are going to try to get above 0.84, but we have got to get through the CPI numbers before that can actually happen.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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