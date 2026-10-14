EUR/USD Signal 14/10: Extremely Bearish Ahead Of Inflation
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.
This statement comes as US bond yields pull back, with the ten-year falling slightly to 5.22% and the five-year to 5.01%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe four-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has crawled back after falling to 1.1151 on Monday to the current 1.1202. The pair remains below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears remain in control. It has also remained below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).The Relative Strength Index (RSI), on the other hand, has formed an ascending channel. It has moved above the neutral level of 50. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the downtrend, potentially to the key support level of 1.1151. A drop below that level will point to more downside, potentially to 1.1100.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using
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