GBP/USD Signal 14/10: Bottoming Signs Emerge Ahead Of Data
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3350.
The GBP/USD pair will next react to the upcoming UK GDP and manufacturing reports on Thursday. These numbers will provide more hints on the state of the economy. In a recent report, the IMF boosted its UK economic outlook, citing the ongoing AI buildup in the country. Economists already expect the BoE to hike interest rates.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe four-hour chart shows that the GBP/USD pair formed a strong bottom at 1.3184 earlier this month. It found a strong support level at that price. It has now moved slightly above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has drifted upwards, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has started going upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising, potentially to the key resistance level of 1.3350. This view will be confirmed if it moves above the key resistance level of 1.3287.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment