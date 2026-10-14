BTC/USD Signal 14/10: Bullish Outlook
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 87,200. Add a stop-loss at 80,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 87,200.
US inflation has remained above this target because of rising energy prices. Brent continued rising this week and was trading at $106 as the crisis escalated. The IRGC continued striking vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia and the Houthis continued fighting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisOn the chart, the BTC/USD pair has held steady above the support level of 80,000. The Supertrend indicator has remained in the green, a sign that the bulls are in control for now.Bitcoin has moved above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It is attempting to move above the important resistance level of $83,060, its highest level on May 6 this year.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising in the near term, with the next key target being 87,198, its highest level in October. A surge above that level will point to more gains towards 90,000.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment