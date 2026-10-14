AUD/USD Signal 14/10: 0.7000 Resistance Ahead Of US CPI
It looks like fundamentals and sentiment are supporting a mildly bearish case in this currency pair, albeit more weakly still than they were a few days ago.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe price chart below shows that the price of this currency pair has been moving slowly higher since the start of October, printing higher highs and higher lows, albeit with gradual and wide swings up. This is evidenced by the linear regression analysis shown over this period which has contained almost all the price action.The price has now begun to consolidate at a two-week peak just below the round number at 0.7000 and the confluent resistance level just above that. So, we seem to reaching a pivotal level just in time for today's US CPI data, which could have a major impact upon this currency pair. I think this is likely to be today's pivotal point, and if the data surprises, we will probably see either a breakout or a major reversal.
I would be comfortable taking a short trade here today from a bearish retest and rejection at 0.7000 / 0.7006 following stronger than expected US CPI data. The surprise would match the underlying fundamentals and shift them more strongly in favour of the US Dollar.
AUD/USD H1 Price Chart – Approaching 0.7000Support & Resistance LevelsMy previous AUD/USD signal on 8th October was not triggered.Risk 0.25%.Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday.Short Trade Idea
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.7000, $0.7007, or $0.7042. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6994, $0.6987, or $0.6975. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
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