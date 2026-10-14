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Disney Imagination Unveiled As Name For Japan's Inaugural Disney Cruise Ship Arabian Post

Disney Imagination Unveiled As Name For Japan's Inaugural Disney Cruise Ship Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-14 04:22:11

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> URAYASU, CHIBA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – Oriental Land Co., Ltd. and ORIENTAL LAND CRUISE Co., Ltd. announced that the name of its new Disney cruise ship, to commence operations for the first time in Japan with Tokyo International Cruise Terminal as its primary homeport, has been determined as Disney Imagination.

Disney Imagination is a ship of dreams and wishes filled with the power of“imagination” - the heart of Disney's storytelling. The name embodies the hope for guests of all generations to enjoy their voyage while experiencing the“imagination” of Disney.

Disney Imagination will bring guests on an ocean journey where they can immerse themselves in the world of Disney magic, wonder and fantasy, and create cherished memories that last a lifetime. Additionally, the ship's stern will feature Ariel from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Little Mermaid. Ariel joins Sebastian, the court composer crab, to paint the ship's name on the stern.

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The Arabian Post

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