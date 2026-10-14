Disney Imagination Unveiled As Name For Japan's Inaugural Disney Cruise Ship Arabian Post
Disney Imagination will bring guests on an ocean journey where they can immerse themselves in the world of Disney magic, wonder and fantasy, and create cherished memories that last a lifetime. Additionally, the ship's stern will feature Ariel from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film The Little Mermaid. Ariel joins Sebastian, the court composer crab, to paint the ship's name on the stern.
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