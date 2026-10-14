Openai Engineer Charged Over Concealed Executive Room Recorder Arabian Post
Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, a Saudi national, was arrested on 9 October and made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, 13 October, the US Department of Justice said. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for 19 October before US Magistrate Judge Alex G Tse.
Federal prosecutors charged Alfozan with using or attempting to use an electronic device to intercept oral communications. The allegation centres on equipment discovered on 30 September behind a television in an executive conference room at one of OpenAI's San Francisco buildings.
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