Missile Attack Sparks Fire At Aramco Dhahran Complex Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Aramco's headquarters complex in Dhahran was targeted during a Houthi missile attack on Tuesday evening, triggering a fire in an administrative building, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The ministry said the incident caused a limited fire but no deaths or injuries. Emergency teams responded immediately and took measures to secure the affected premises, according to an official statement.

The attack formed part of a wider barrage of missiles and drones launched towards Saudi cities by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen reported interceptions over several locations, including Riyadh and the kingdom's Eastern Province.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki said Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile directed towards Dhahran. Fragments from the interception fell in a residential neighbourhood, prompting emergency personnel to assess the affected area.

The authorities have not established publicly whether the Aramco building was damaged by a direct missile impact or falling debris from an intercepted projectile. The Energy Ministry confirmed that the building was targeted but did not specify the weapon responsible for the fire.

The affected complex houses Aramco's executive offices and important operational functions associated with the kingdom's extensive petroleum infrastructure. The company oversees oil production, processing, pipelines and export facilities across Saudi Arabia.

The full extent of structural damage remained unclear on Wednesday. There was no official confirmation of disruption to crude production, refining operations or exports resulting from the Dhahran incident.

The coalition separately announced the interception of another ballistic missile targeting the Haradh area of Al-Ahsa Governorate. Three unmanned aircraft approaching areas north of Riyadh were also intercepted and destroyed, according to its military spokesman.

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Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence authorities said debris from two intercepted cruise missiles injured four people in Riyadh. The injured included two women, a man and a child, while 15 residential properties sustained damage.

Emergency services attended the affected neighbourhoods and implemented established safety procedures. The authorities distinguished those injuries from the Dhahran incident, where the Energy Ministry confirmed that nobody had been hurt.

The attacks followed Saudi-led coalition air operations against facilities in Houthi-controlled Yemen on Tuesday. The coalition said its strikes targeted installations allegedly supporting the movement's military activities, including fuel infrastructure and facilities connected with maritime operations.

Among the locations identified were energy installations near Sanaa and facilities associated with fuel shipments along Yemen's Red Sea coast. The coalition maintained that these sites were being used to sustain Houthi military operations against Saudi Arabia and regional shipping routes.

The Houthis have accused Saudi Arabia of conducting attacks against Yemeni infrastructure and have threatened retaliation against strategic installations inside the kingdom. Their military campaign has included missile and drone operations against airports, energy facilities and other targets.

The renewed exchanges have increased security concerns across Saudi Arabia, particularly around infrastructure considered essential to the country's economy and international energy supplies.

Aramco's Dhahran headquarters occupies a central position within the company's administrative and operational network. However, the ministry's initial account did not identify the precise building damaged or disclose whether essential operational systems were affected.

The incident also coincided with heightened security surrounding the World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh, where international energy executives and government representatives had gathered amid continuing regional hostilities.

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The gathering has faced disruption as security concerns affected travel arrangements and participation by some international industry executives. Saudi authorities have maintained heightened vigilance following successive attacks on civilian and strategic infrastructure.

The latest missile interceptions followed an earlier attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport that killed 13 people and injured hundreds, according to Saudi authorities. The airport incident had already raised concerns about the vulnerability of civilian aviation facilities.

The Saudi-led coalition has continued military operations in Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government, while the Houthis retain control of Sanaa and substantial territory in the country's north.

Saudi Arabia has accused the movement of threatening civilian areas and vital infrastructure through missile and drone attacks. The Houthis, for their part, describe their operations as responses to coalition military action.

The Energy Ministry's statement on the Dhahran incident was issued after Tuesday evening's attack. It confirmed that the relevant authorities had responded at the site and taken the necessary measures, without providing a detailed assessment of the building's condition or a timetable for further disclosures.