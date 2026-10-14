Dubai Studies Underground Network For Three-Dimensional Transport System Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai is studying an integrated underground transport network to carry passengers, goods and services as part of a wider strategy to develop a three-dimensional mobility system spanning roads, airspace and subterranean infrastructure.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), disclosed the initiative during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum on Tuesday, outlining plans to transform how people and goods move across the emirate.

The proposed underground system would complement autonomous vehicles operating at ground level and air taxis connecting destinations across Dubai. Al Tayer said the authority was examining technologies capable of improving transport efficiency, reducing pressure on existing infrastructure and creating opportunities for investment.

The initiative remains under study, with no implementation timetable, investment estimate or detailed network alignment announced. It represents an additional element of Dubai's transport strategy rather than an approved construction programme.

Al Tayer said the transformation was being pursued under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with oversight from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of its Executive Council.

Speaking during a session examining mobility across three dimensions, he said transport planning needed to move beyond conventional questions about improving existing roads and services towards identifying new spaces for movement throughout the city.

The approach reflects mounting pressure on Dubai's transport infrastructure as population growth increases demand for commuting, deliveries and public services. Al Tayer said more than six million people move around the emirate during daylight hours, a figure projected to double by 2040.

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Dubai's road network currently accommodates more than 11 million journeys daily, equivalent to approximately 7,000 journeys every minute, according to figures presented by the RTA chief.

The authority is consequently pursuing several transport technologies intended to expand network capacity without relying exclusively on additional conventional roads.

Autonomous mobility constitutes the first dimension. Dubai aims to make 25 per cent of all journeys autonomous by 2030, incorporating driverless vehicles into its wider transport system.

Al Tayer said autonomous taxis had already travelled more than four million kilometres, demonstrating progress towards commercial deployment and providing operational experience for the expansion of self-driving services.

Air transport forms the second dimension. Dubai has been developing air taxi technology since trials began in 2016, with the first dedicated air taxi station scheduled to open during 2026.

The proposed service is intended to provide faster connections between selected destinations, although its wider adoption will depend on operational readiness, infrastructure availability and regulatory requirements.

Underground mobility constitutes the third component. Al Tayer identified Dubai Loop and the Dubai Metro Gold Line as projects demonstrating how subterranean infrastructure could accommodate growing demand while allowing more efficient use of surface space.

The RTA signed an agreement with The Boring Company in February to begin implementing Dubai Loop, a tunnel-based passenger transport project designed to improve connections across congested urban districts.

Its initial section is planned to connect Dubai International Financial Centre with the Dubai Mall area. The broader proposed network would extend approximately 22 kilometres and include 19 stations.

The Gold Line, meanwhile, represents another major investment in rail infrastructure. Al Tayer identified its Dh34 billion development as a significant component of Dubai's continuing transport expansion.

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He said future planning would also consider opportunities to improve pedestrian environments, increase green spaces and accommodate social activities by reorganising how urban transport infrastructure uses available land.

The authority's longer-term objective is to integrate different modes of movement rather than develop isolated systems, enabling more coordinated passenger journeys and goods distribution.

Al Tayer also presented economic estimates associated with existing transport investments. He said RTA projects delivered over the past two decades had contributed Dh156 billion to Dubai's gross domestic product and generated more than Dh319 billion in time and fuel savings.

Those figures were presented as the authority's assessment of economic benefits arising from infrastructure development, rather than direct financial revenue.

Artificial intelligence is another element of the authority's operational plans. Al Tayer said the RTA was developing 100 AI products intended to improve productivity and support infrastructure management.

He estimated that the initiative could release productive capacity equivalent to 500 employees, allowing existing personnel to concentrate on higher-value responsibilities rather than replacing them.

The planned applications form part of efforts to improve transport planning, service delivery and administrative efficiency across the authority's operations.