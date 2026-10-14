Dubai Leadership Forum Maps Priorities Across Key Sectors Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's government and business leaders examined infrastructure investments, technology and economic priorities at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum on Tuesday, outlining opportunities for cooperation across the emirate's principal growth sectors.

The gathering at Dubai World Trade Centre brought together 1,000 public and private sector leaders and specialists. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, it covered aviation, trade, finance, tourism, property and urban planning, with discussions focused on institutional performance and competitiveness.

One of the largest projects discussed was the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said its first development phase aims to handle approximately 150 million passengers annually by 2032. Ultimate planned capacity is 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo a year.

<p>Al Zaffin described the airport as part of a development integrating aviation, logistics, commercial activity and residential communities. Connections with roads, rail, public transport and Jebel Ali Port are intended to improve the movement of passengers and freight. Automation, artificial intelligence and resource efficiency also feature in the project's planning.</p> <p>Financial district expansion was another central subject. Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, outlined the DIFC Zabeel District development, valued at more than Dh100 billion. The scheme is intended to double the financial centre's capacity, with its first phase scheduled for completion by 2030 and the wider masterplan by 2040.</p> <p>The expansion also envisages more than one million square feet for an innovation hub and dedicated artificial intelligence campus, with plans to accommodate thousands of technology businesses and professionals. The DIFC Academy is expected to expand its teaching capacity as part of the development.</p> See also Trump widens Gulf talks to Iraq and Jordan <p>The proposed district spans 7.1 million square feet of land and provides for 17.7 million square feet of gross floor area. Plans include space for more than 42,000 companies, 125,000 professionals and 4,000 homes, alongside an innovation hub and an artificial intelligence campus.</p> <p>Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of Dubai's Department of Finance, told a financial sector discussion that international centres increasingly compete through innovation, talent and technology rather than financial flows alone. He identified public-private partnerships and digital transformation as priorities for attracting investment and advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the department's Planning and General Budget Sector, emphasised partnerships as a means of improving project delivery and supporting fiscal sustainability. Participants considered changing international financial conditions and the skills institutions will need as digital services expand.</p> <p>Urban infrastructure featured prominently in a presentation by Dubai Municipality Director General Marwan bin Ghalita. He said the Dh30 billion Tasreef drainage project would increase rainwater drainage capacity by 700 per cent, eventually handling more than 20 million cubic metres daily.</p> <p>Municipality objectives for 2040 include planting 3.5 million trees and expanding green spaces to 187 square kilometres. Bin Ghalita also outlined plans for use of smart construction technologies, digital twins and artificial intelligence in urban management.</p> <p>Property executives joined Dubai Land Department Director General Omar Hamad BuShahab to examine international investment patterns and changing buyer expectations. Their discussions focused on coordination among regulators, developers and investors, as well as opportunities to adapt the property sector to shifting market conditions.</p> See also Airtel Money slips beneath flotation price in London <p>Trade discussions addressed the integration of ports, maritime operations and inland logistics. Essa Kazim, also Chairman of DP World's board, said the company operates more than 80 ports across six continents and handles about 10 per cent of global container trade. He identified network efficiency and supply-chain resilience as operational priorities.</p> <p>The discussions took place against the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy over a decade. Speakers examined how infrastructure spending, private investment and institutional coordination could contribute to those targets without treating individual project forecasts as completed outcomes.</p> <p>Tourism sessions, led by Issam Kazim, Chief Executive of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, examined travel patterns, hotel performance and visitor experiences. Participants considered opportunities in cruise, cultural, educational, culinary and wellness tourism, alongside personalised services supported by emerging technologies.</p> <p>The forum also hosted a Coffee with a Leader programme connecting 36 leadership programme graduates with 12 senior Dubai government figures. Each participating leader held three dialogue sessions with graduates from professional backgrounds, providing opportunities to discuss decision-making, institutional challenges and leadership responsibilities.</p> <h2></h2>