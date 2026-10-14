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Dubai Leadership Forum Maps Priorities Across Key Sectors Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-14 04:22:11

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai's government and business leaders examined infrastructure investments, technology and economic priorities at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum on Tuesday, outlining opportunities for cooperation across the emirate's principal growth sectors.

The gathering at Dubai World Trade Centre brought together 1,000 public and private sector leaders and specialists. Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, it covered aviation, trade, finance, tourism, property and urban planning, with discussions focused on institutional performance and competitiveness.

One of the largest projects discussed was the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said its first development phase aims to handle approximately 150 million passengers annually by 2032. Ultimate planned capacity is 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo a year.

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The Arabian Post

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