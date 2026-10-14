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Global Life Sciences IT Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On AI, Cloud And Bioinformatics As IQVIA, Oracle, Accenture, Veeva Systems And SAP Target $82.24B


Date: 2026-10-14 04:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via AI/cloud and quantum tools, SaaS, integrated data ecosystems, digital channels, value-based contracts, targeted promotion, partnerships and user training.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Life Sciences IT Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life sciences IT market is positioned for sustained expansion as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and research organizations increase their investment in digital platforms, advanced analytics and data-driven workflows. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and providing forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis examines growth across major regions and economies.

The life sciences IT market reached approximately $29.14 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% since 2020. The market is projected to increase to $49.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3%. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2030, taking the global market value to approximately $82.24 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by rising pharmaceutical research and development spending, the expansion of precision medicine and genomics research, an increasing number of clinical trials and greater emphasis on drug safety monitoring. However, data privacy concerns and high implementation costs constrained adoption during the period.

Future growth in the life sciences IT market will be driven by rising healthcare expenditure, growing demand for real-world evidence and advanced data analytics, increasing government support for medical research and the rapidly expanding volume of biomedical data. Potential market barriers include difficulties integrating modern platforms with legacy IT infrastructure, stringent regulatory compliance requirements and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs.

Key life sciences IT market trends include the integration of quantum computing and advanced computational platforms into research environments. Organizations are also adopting artificial intelligence-driven commercialization and marketing automation platforms, cloud-based inspection systems, AI-enabled manufacturing analytics and integrated data and engagement platforms. These technologies are expected to strengthen research productivity, improve operational visibility and support more informed decision-making across life sciences organizations.

By type, the market is segmented into software and services. Services represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 60.9% of the global market, or approximately $17.74 billion. Software is forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment between 2025 and 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 12.7% as life sciences companies accelerate their adoption of scalable analytics, research and workflow platforms.

By solution, the life sciences IT market includes drug discovery informatics, clinical trial management, bioinformatics, laboratory information management and other solutions. Drug discovery informatics was the largest solution segment in 2025, generating approximately $8.67 billion and accounting for 29.8% of the market. Bioinformatics is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 12.7%, supported by increasing genomics activity and biomedical data volumes.

By end user, the market serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and development organizations and other users. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest share in 2025, accounting for 63.1% of the market, or approximately $18.39 billion. Contract research and development organizations are forecast to become the fastest-growing end-user segment, expanding at a CAGR of 13% between 2025 and 2030.

North America led the global life sciences IT market in 2025, accounting for 36.4% of total revenue, or approximately $10.61 billion. The region was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and other global markets. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 13.2%, followed by Eastern Europe at 11.4%. Western Europe and North America are projected to grow at CAGRs of 11.2% and 10.3%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Software; Service
  • By Solution: Drug Discovery Informatics; Clinical Trial Management; Bioinformatics; Laboratory Information Management; Other Solutions
  • By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research and Development Organizations; Other End Users

    Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

    Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; life sciences IT indicators comparison.

    Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

    Key Attributes:

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 353
    Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.14 Billion
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $82.24 Billion
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9%
    Regions Covered Global


    Companies Featured

    • IQVIA Holdings Inc
    • Oracle Corp
    • Accenture plc
    • Veeva Systems
    • SAP SE.
    • International Business Machines Corp.
    • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
    • SAS Institute Inc. (Statistical Analysis System)
    • Dassault Systems SE (Medidata Solution Inc.)
    • Persistent Systems
    • Great Robotics Corporation
    • Beijing Tuodao Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
    • Curexo, Inc.
    • Koh Young Technology Inc.
    • CMR Surgical Ltd.
    • Moon Surgical SAS
    • Quantum Surgical SAS
    • Smith & Nephew plc
    • Siemens Healthineers AG
    • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
    • Stryker Corporation
    • Johnson & Johnson
    • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
    • THINK Surgical, Inc.
    • Activ Surgical, Inc.
    • Stereotaxis, Inc.
    • Globus Medical, Inc.

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com
    ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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