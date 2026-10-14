Global Cell Culture Consumables And Equipment Market Report 2026 Capitalize On Automation And Cell Therapy As Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Sartorius And Corning Target $25.49B By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Culture Consumables and Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture consumables and equipment market is experiencing strong growth as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic research organizations expand their work in biologics, vaccines, regenerative medicine and advanced therapies. The market is projected to increase from $14.69 billion in 2025 to $16.05 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion reflects rising research activity, continued vaccine and biologics development, and growing recognition of the potential of stem cell technologies and regenerative medicine.

By 2030, the cell culture consumables and equipment market is forecast to reach $25.49 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2026. Market growth is expected to accelerate through investment in stem cell and gene therapy research, expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and broader adoption of high-throughput screening. Advances in bioreactors, automated incubators and connected laboratory systems are also supporting more scalable, precise and efficient cell culture operations.

Demand is increasing across major product categories, including cell culture media, sera, reagents, vessels, bioreactors, biosafety cabinets, carbon dioxide incubators and centrifuges. These products support applications such as vaccine development, toxicity testing, cancer research, drug screening, recombinant product manufacturing, tissue engineering, gene therapy and regenerative medicine. Industrial companies, biotechnology organizations, agricultural researchers and other laboratory-based users are adopting higher-quality consumables and automated instruments to improve reproducibility, productivity and contamination control.

Increased funding for cancer research is a significant driver of the cell culture consumables and equipment market. Greater financial support enables laboratories to advance cell-based research programs, improve experimental capacity and invest in specialized instruments and consumables. In fiscal year 2023, the US National Cancer Institute received a $7.3 billion congressional budget allocation, an increase of $408 million compared with 2022. Continued public and private investment is expected to strengthen demand for cell culture technologies used in cancer biology, therapeutic discovery and preclinical development.

Product innovation remains central to market competition, particularly in high-throughput and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant environments. Manufacturers are developing equipment with improved environmental controls, automated workflows and integrated sterilization capabilities. In March 2025, Caron Scientific launched its 7406 Series Incubator Shaker, offering high single-chamber capacity within a compact vertical footprint. The system provides precise control of temperature, carbon dioxide, humidity and shaking parameters. Its integrated dry hydrogen peroxide decontamination cycle is designed to limit condensation, reduce contamination risk and support faster equipment reuse in biologics production.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the cell culture technology landscape. In June 2025, STEMCELL Technologies acquired Cellular Highways Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expands STEMCELL Technologies' cell therapy and research instrumentation portfolio through the addition of gentle, high-speed, GMP-ready cell-sorting technology. These capabilities are particularly relevant for fragile cell populations used in cell and gene therapy, drug discovery and fundamental cell research. The acquisition illustrates the industry's growing focus on integrated solutions that support advanced therapy development from research through manufacturing.

Key cell culture market trends include rising demand for premium media and reagents, wider use of automated cell culture instruments, expansion of stem cell and regenerative medicine programs, and increased application of cell-based models in drug screening. Laboratories are prioritizing scalable systems that enhance consistency while reducing manual intervention, contamination risk and operational downtime. Smart laboratory equipment and data-enabled workflows are expected to become increasingly important as research and production environments pursue greater standardization and throughput.

North America was the largest regional market for cell culture consumables and equipment in 2025, while Western Europe held the second-largest share. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa, alongside other established and emerging life sciences markets.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Consumables; Instruments

2) By Application: Vaccination; Toxicity Testing; Cancer Research; Drug Screening And Development; Recombinant Products; Stem Cell Technology; Regenerative Medicine; Other Applications

3) By End User: Industrial; Biotechnology; Agriculture; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Culture Media; Cell Culture Reagents; Serum And Supplements; Cell Culture Vials And Flasks; Culture Plates And Dishes; Pipettes And Pipette Tips

2) By Instruments: Cell Culture Incubators; Bioreactors; Centrifuges; Microscopes; Cell Counters; Shakers And Stirring Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

