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Biophotonics Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI Imaging And Precision Diagnostics With Thermo Fisher, Philips, ZEISS, And Olympus


Date: 2026-10-14 04:16:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Thermo Fisher, IPG Photonics, HORIBA, Roche and Olympus. Profiles cover biophotonics products, market share, segments, trends and opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biophotonics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biophotonics market is experiencing rapid growth as healthcare providers, research institutions and medical device manufacturers increase their use of advanced optical technologies. The market is projected to rise from $92.07 billion in 2025 to $103.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by advances in optical sensor technologies, increased funding for life sciences research and the wider adoption of biomedical imaging applications. Growth in academic and clinical research, combined with the increasing use of photonic technologies in diagnostic systems, has also strengthened demand for biophotonics products and services.

The biophotonics market is forecast to reach $166.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2026. Key growth drivers include rising demand for precision diagnostics, the expansion of personalized medicine and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into optical imaging platforms. The growing use of biophotonics in minimally invasive therapies and point-of-care diagnostic devices is also expected to create significant opportunities across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Prominent biophotonics market trends include the wider use of optical imaging in medical diagnostics, increased adoption of non-invasive light-based therapies and deeper integration of biophotonics technologies into medical devices. High-resolution microscopy methods are also advancing, while demand for real-time biological monitoring continues to grow across clinical, pharmaceutical and research applications.

The rising number of minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor supporting biophotonics market growth. Optical engineering and advanced imaging technologies enable clinicians to visualize internal tissues and monitor procedures in real time, improving access to remote anatomical areas while supporting diagnostic and therapeutic precision. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the total number of surgical and non-surgical procedures increased by 3.4% in 2023, reaching 34.9 million worldwide. Continued growth in minimally invasive procedures is expected to increase demand for optical imaging systems, laser-based technologies and related biophotonics solutions.

Product innovation remains central to competition in the global biophotonics industry. In September 2025, Olympus Corporation introduced the BF-UCP190F endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscope for lung lesion biopsy and advanced diagnostic procedures. The device features a slim 5.9 mm outer diameter and 170-degree upward angulation, enabling physicians to reach deeper into the peribronchial region and access segmental and subsegmental airways more effectively. By combining optical imaging with real-time ultrasound guidance, the system supports minimally invasive lung sampling and improved diagnostic accuracy in thoracic oncology.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the biophotonics market. In May 2024, Bruker Corporation acquired NanoString Technologies for $392.6 million. The transaction strengthens Bruker's capabilities in spatial biology and expands its access to technologies designed to analyze gene and protein expression with high sensitivity and accuracy. The acquisition reflects growing investment in translational research, molecular diagnostics and advanced life sciences platforms.

North America was the largest regional market for biophotonics in 2025, followed by Western Europe. The broader geographic market includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:
1) By Product Technology: In-Vitro; In-Vivo
2) By Application: See-Through Imaging; Inside Imaging; Spectromolecular; Surface Imaging; Microscopy; Light Therapy; Biosensors; Other Applications
3) By End Use: Diagnostics; Therapeutic; Tests; Other End Uses

Subsegments:
1) By In-Vitro: Diagnostic Imaging; Fluorescence Microscopy; Spectroscopy-Based Detection; Biochemical Sensors; Point-Of-Care Devices
2) By In-Vivo: Endoscopy; Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT); Photodynamic Therapy (PDT); Bioluminescence Imaging; Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

Time Series:
Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:
Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:
Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $103.72 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $166.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Biophotonics market report include:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • OpGen Inc.
  • IPG Photonics Corporation
  • Idex Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Horiba Ltd.
  • Precision Photonics Corp
  • Roche Group
  • General Electric Company
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Affymetrix Inc.
  • Andor Technology Ltd.
  • Becton Dickinson & Co.
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • FEI Company
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Olympus Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Zecotek Photonics Inc.
  • Zenalux Biomedical Inc.
  • Glenbrook Technologies Inc.
  • Oxford Instruments Plc
  • Lumicks BV
  • Creoptix AG
  • ThinkCyte Inc.
  • PhotoPharmics Inc.
  • Bioptics Inc.

For more information about this report visit

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