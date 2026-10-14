Global Cell-Based Assays Market Report 2026-2030 Secure Share In The $54.79 Billion Market Growing At 13.3% As Promega, Bio-Rad, Perkinelmer, And Danaher Scale AI Automation

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Based Assays Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell-based assays market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by expanding pharmaceutical research and development, rising biologics sales, and increased adoption of advanced laboratory technologies. The market is projected to grow from $29.41 billion in 2025 to $33.21 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.

Historical market growth has been driven by increasing drug discovery activity, wider use of in vitro research methodologies, and the expanding application of cell-based models in basic and translational research. Greater availability of advanced assay consumables and sustained growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D spending have also strengthened demand for cell-based assay products, instruments, software, and services.

The cell-based assays market is expected to reach $54.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2026. Key growth factors include the adoption of artificial intelligence-assisted assay analysis, rising demand for complex disease modeling, and continued expansion of personalized medicine research. Laboratory automation and investment in advanced screening platforms are also expected to improve testing efficiency, analytical accuracy, and research throughput.

Prominent cell-based assays market trends include increasing use of high-throughput screening, automated cell-handling systems, predictive toxicology assays, and label-free analysis technologies. Researchers are also placing greater emphasis on physiologically relevant cell models that can improve the predictive value of preclinical studies and support more informed drug development decisions.

Growth in biologics sales is expected to remain a major driver of market expansion. Cell-based assays are widely used to evaluate the functionality, potency, safety, and biosimilarity of biological therapies. Strong commercial performance across the biologics sector is increasing demand for reliable analytical and quality-control solutions. In 2023, Novo Nordisk's Ozempic generated sales of $14 billion, while Eli Lilly's Trulicity recorded $7.2 billion in sales, according to information published by the Generics and Biosimilars Initiative in October 2024. Continued development and commercialization of biologics are therefore expected to create additional opportunities for cell-based assay providers.

Product innovation is further reshaping the competitive landscape. In June 2024, Sphere Fluidics launched Cyto-Cellect PLUS, a Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer assay designed to measure immunoglobulin G productivity with high sensitivity and accuracy. The updated assay detects both IgG kappa and lambda light chains, broadening its potential applications in cell line development. It is compatible with existing Cyto-Mine functionality, including single-cell dispensing into 96-well and 384-well plates, and contains no animal-derived components.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping market participants expand their research and testing capabilities. In April 2023, Discovery Life Sciences acquired ReachBio Research Labs for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to broaden Discovery Life Sciences' preclinical and clinical research services, strengthen biologics testing capabilities, accelerate drug development programs, and expand access to specialized cell-based assay expertise.

The cell-based assays market includes consumables, instruments, services, and software. Major technology categories include automated handling, flow cytometry, label-free detection, and high-throughput screening. These technologies support applications such as drug discovery, basic research, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion studies, and predictive toxicology. Principal end users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations.

North America was the largest cell-based assays market in 2025, while Western Europe ranked as the second-largest region. The global market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product And Service: Consumables; Instruments; Services; Software

2) By Technology: Automated Handling; Flow Cytometry; Label-Free Detection; High-Throughput Screening; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Drug Discovery; Basic Research; Adme Studies; Predictive Toxicology; Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Academic And Government Research Institutes; Contract Research Organizations (CRO); Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Cell Culture Media; Reagents And Kits; Cell Lines; Microplates

2) By Instruments: Microplate Readers; Flow Cytometers; Cell Imaging Systems; Automated Cell Culture Systems

3) By Services: Custom Assay Development; Contract Research Services

4) By Software: Data Analysis Software; Lab Management Software; Simulation And Modeling Software

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

