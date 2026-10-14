Global Flow Cytometry Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 11.3% CAGR As Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher, Cytek, And Bio-Rad Scale AI Automation And Precision Medicine

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flow Cytometry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by increasing biomedical research, expanding cancer diagnostics, greater availability of advanced cytometers and rising investment in life sciences. The market is projected to grow from $7.49 billion in 2025 to $8.34 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

By 2030, the flow cytometry market is expected to reach $12.79 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 11.3%. Key factors supporting this outlook include the integration of artificial intelligence-driven analytics, continued growth in precision medicine research, expansion of stem cell therapies and increasing pharmaceutical research and development expenditure. Demand for high-throughput cell analysis is also strengthening the role of flow cytometry across clinical, pharmaceutical and academic settings.

Major flow cytometry market trends include wider adoption in clinical diagnostics, increasing demand for multiparameter cell analysis and broader use in drug discovery. Flow cytometry is also gaining importance in immunology, hematology and oncology research, while advanced data analysis software is helping laboratories process complex datasets more efficiently. These developments are expected to improve analytical capabilities, increase workflow productivity and support more precise clinical and research outcomes.

The rising global prevalence of HIV is contributing to market expansion because flow cytometry is directly used in HIV diagnosis and disease monitoring. In July 2024, UNAIDS reported that approximately 39.9 million people were living with HIV worldwide in 2023, compared with 39 million in 2022. The growing need for diagnostic testing and ongoing immune system monitoring is therefore increasing demand for flow cytometry instruments, reagents and related laboratory solutions.

Innovation in automated sample preparation is another important factor shaping the flow cytometry industry. Manufacturers are developing systems that reduce hands-on laboratory time, enhance standardization and support faster, more accurate results. Automation is particularly valuable for high-throughput laboratories and clinical diagnostic facilities that require consistent sample processing and reproducible results.

In June 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the BD FACSDuet, a premium sample preparation system designed to integrate with the BD FACSLyric clinical flow cytometry system. The platform supports an automated workflow covering processes such as cocktailing, washing and centrifuging samples before their transfer to the flow cytometer. This approach reduces manual intervention while improving laboratory efficiency, consistency and reproducibility in clinical diagnostics.

Strategic acquisitions are also helping flow cytometry companies broaden their technology portfolios. In February 2023, Cytek Biosciences acquired Luminex Corporation's Flow Cytometry & Imaging business unit for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Cytek's capabilities in imaging flow cytometry and application-specific cytometry, strengthening its ability to provide a more comprehensive cell analysis platform. Such acquisitions reflect growing industry interest in integrated technologies that can address increasingly complex research and diagnostic requirements.

North America was the largest region in the flow cytometry market in 2025, while Western Europe ranked as the second-largest region. The global market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Instruments; Reagents And Consumables; Software; Accessories; Services

2) By Technology: Cell-Based; Bead-Based

3) By Application: Oncology; Drug Discovery; Disease Diagnosis; Stem Cell Therapy; Organ Transplantation; Hematology

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics; Academia And Research Institutes; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Cell Analyzers; Cell Sorters; Multi-Parameter Flow Cytometers; High-Throughput Flow Cytometers

2) By Reagents And Consumables: Antibodies; Dyes And Fluorescent Probes; Kits And Assays; Sample Preparation Consumables (Tubes, Filters)

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software; Visualization Software; Acquisition Software; Cell Sorting Software

4) By Accessories: Lasers And Optics; Filters; Flow Cells; Sample Preparation Tools

5) By Services: Maintenance And Repair Services; Calibration And Validation Services; Training And Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

