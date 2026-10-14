Global Metabolomics Market Report 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 17.3% CAGR As Thermo Fisher, Bruker, Agilent, And Metabolon Accelerate AI Diagnostics

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metabolomics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advances in biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, cancer research and analytical technologies. The market grew from $4.17 billion in 2025 to an estimated $4.90 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Historical growth has been supported by increasing adoption of mass spectrometry, wider use of chromatography systems, expanding cancer metabolism research and continued improvements in metabolite profiling techniques.

Strong growth is expected to continue through the end of the decade. The metabolomics market is projected to reach $9.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.3%. Key market drivers include advances in bioinformatics tools, rising investment in personalized medicine, increasing demand for nutrigenomics applications, growth in metabolic pathway research and greater integration of metabolomics into clinical diagnostics.

Several technology trends are reshaping the global metabolomics industry. These include the integration of metabolomic profiling with precision medicine, expansion of cloud-based metabolomics data platforms, artificial intelligence-driven metabolite pattern recognition and automation of high-throughput workflows. Internet of Things-enabled systems for real-time metabolic monitoring are also expected to create new opportunities across clinical research, pharmaceutical development and healthcare applications.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a major factor supporting metabolomics market growth. Aging populations are contributing to higher cancer incidence, with most cancer types occurring more frequently among people aged 65 and older. Metabolomics enables researchers to examine metabolic changes in tumor cells, supporting early detection, improved understanding of disease mechanisms and identification of potential therapeutic targets.

In February 2024, the World Health Organization projected that annual new cancer cases could exceed 35 million by 2050. This would represent a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases recorded in 2022. As healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies intensify their focus on cancer diagnostics and treatments, demand for metabolomics instruments, analytical services and bioinformatics capabilities is expected to rise.

Innovation in integrated bioinformatics platforms is another important market development. These platforms are helping researchers interpret complex metabolomic datasets and connect results with biochemical pathways, disease mechanisms and biomarker candidates. In February 2024, Metabolon Inc. introduced a bioinformatics platform featuring Biomarker Lenses, which allows users to apply advanced analytical filters to metabolites associated with particular pathways or diseases.

The platform also supports statistical methods such as T-tests and analysis of variance, along with model comparison, metadata management and results visualization. These capabilities can improve research efficiency while advancing biomarker discovery, personalized medicine and disease-focused metabolomic studies. The growing use of artificial intelligence and cloud-based analysis is expected to further strengthen the value of these platforms.

Merger and acquisition activity is also expanding the availability of standardized metabolomics products and services. In June 2025, Bruker Corporation acquired biocrates life sciences ag for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthens Bruker's multiomics portfolio by adding standardized metabolite-analysis kits, assays, software and services to its scientific instrument capabilities. Biocrates specializes in mass spectrometry-based quantitative metabolite and lipid analysis, including solutions that enable laboratories to measure hundreds or thousands of metabolites from small biological samples.

The metabolomics market covers instruments, bioinformatics tools and related services. Major technology categories include separation and detection methods such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Applications span biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics and personalized medicine. Metabolomics solutions are used across cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological conditions, inborn errors of metabolism and other disease areas.

North America was the largest metabolomics market in 2025, supported by established life sciences research infrastructure, significant healthcare investment and strong adoption of advanced analytical technologies. Western Europe ranked as the second-largest region. The global market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product And Service: Metabolomics Instruments; Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools And Services

2) By Indication: Cancer; Cardiovascular Disorders; Neurological Disorders; Inborn Errors Of Metabolism; Other Indications

3) By Application: Biomarker Discovery; Drug Discovery; Toxicology Testing; Nutrigenomics; Functional Genomics; Personalized Medicine; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Metabolomics Instruments: Chromatography Instruments (Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography); Mass Spectrometry Instruments (LC-MS, GC-MS); NMR Instruments (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance)

2) By Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools And Services: Software Tools (Data Analysis, Statistical Tools, Modeling Tools); Database Services (Metabolomic Databases); Consulting Services (Data Interpretation, Analytical Support); Training And Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

