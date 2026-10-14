Life Science Analytics Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 15.6% CAGR As Oracle, SAS, IBM, IQVIA, And Microsoft Accelerate AI Adoption

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Life Science Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science analytics market is experiencing rapid expansion as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and medical device organizations increasingly rely on data-driven insights to improve research, clinical development, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes. The market is projected to grow from $31.24 billion in 2025 to $36.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing complexity of clinical trials, expanding healthcare data volumes, rising demand for evidence-based medicine, and continued investment in pharmaceutical research and development. The early adoption of analytics platforms across life sciences has also enabled organizations to streamline operations, identify research opportunities, and make more informed clinical and commercial decisions.

Looking ahead, the life science analytics market is forecast to reach $64.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6%. Key growth factors include the rising need to predict patient outcomes, greater investment in digital healthcare infrastructure, increased use of regulatory compliance analytics, and the expansion of precision medicine programs. Life sciences organizations are also prioritizing operational efficiency as they manage larger datasets, increasingly complex drug development pipelines, and evolving regulatory requirements.

Major life science analytics market trends include the growing adoption of data-driven clinical decision-making, wider use of analytics throughout drug discovery and development, and increased emphasis on real-world evidence generation. Integrated data platforms are gaining importance as organizations seek to connect research, clinical, operational, and commercial information. Analytics is also being deployed more extensively in clinical trial management to improve study design, patient recruitment, site selection, monitoring, and performance evaluation.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to remain a significant market driver. Predictive analytics helps healthcare providers identify early risk indicators, support preventive interventions, and improve the management of long-term health conditions. In June 2024, the UK National Health Service reported that 3,615,330 people registered with a general practitioner had been diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia, or pre-diabetes, during 2023. This represented an 18% increase from 3,065,825 cases in 2022, highlighting the growing need for scalable analytics capabilities that support earlier detection and more effective patient management.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly influential across the life science analytics industry. Organizations are incorporating AI-powered capabilities to strengthen data interpretation, accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and advance personalized medicine. These technologies help research and healthcare teams extract actionable insights from complex clinical, biological, and operational datasets while supporting faster and more consistent decision-making.

In September 2023, SAS Health introduced an enterprise healthcare platform designed to simplify health data management, strengthen governance, and accelerate patient insights. The end-to-end analytics and data automation solution supports healthcare providers, insurers, and public health agencies. Built around a common health data model aligned with industry standards, the platform can assist with identifying clinical staffing gaps and visualizing screening center locations in relation to patient populations. Its use of the SAS Viya AI platform also supports rapid access to actionable insights while helping organizations maintain regulatory compliance.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping competition and innovation in the life science analytics market. In April 2025, Siemens AG acquired Dotmatics Inc. for $5.1 billion. The transaction is intended to expand Siemens' life sciences software portfolio and support the development of an AI-powered product lifecycle management platform within its Xcelerator program. By combining Dotmatics' scientific research and development software with Siemens' digital twin and industrial AI capabilities, the acquisition is expected to strengthen integrated digital workflows for life sciences research and product development.

Life science analytics solutions encompass descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics delivered through software and services. Deployment models include on-demand and on-premises solutions. Key applications span research and development, preclinical and clinical trials, sales and marketing, regulatory compliance, supply chain optimization, and pharmacovigilance. These solutions serve pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other life sciences organizations seeking to improve performance across the product lifecycle.

North America was the largest region in the life science analytics market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Descriptive Analytics; Predictive Analytics; Prescriptive Analytics

2) By Component: Software; Services

3) By Deployment: On-Demand; On-Premises

4) By Application: Research and Development; Preclinical Trials; Clinical Trials; Sales and Marketing; Regulatory Compliance; Supply Chain Optimization; Pharmacovigilance

5) By End User: Medical Device; Pharmaceutical; Biotechnology; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Descriptive Analytics: Data Visualization; Reporting Tools; Statistical Analysis

2) By Predictive Analytics: Risk Assessment Models; Forecasting Tools; Machine Learning Algorithms

3) By Prescriptive Analytics: Optimization Tools; Simulation Models; Decision Support Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

