Single-Use Assemblies Global Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On 22.8% CAGR As Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Sartorius, Merck, And Avantor Scale Modular Bioprocessing

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Single-Use Assemblies Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use assemblies market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increased investment in life sciences research and development, and wider adoption of disposable bioprocessing technologies. The market is projected to grow from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $9.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising use of disposable bioprocessing tools, expansion of contract manufacturing services, greater demand for operational flexibility, and the availability of advanced polymer materials. Single-use assemblies help manufacturers streamline production, reduce cleaning requirements, limit contamination risks, and scale operations more efficiently across research and commercial manufacturing environments.

Looking ahead, the single-use assemblies market is forecast to reach $20.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by rising investment in biologics production, increasing demand for flexible manufacturing facilities, and the continued expansion of cell and gene therapy pipelines. Adoption in emerging markets and a stronger focus on sustainable bioprocessing practices are also expected to create new opportunities for suppliers and manufacturers.

Key single-use assemblies market trends include the growing adoption of modular systems, rising demand for customized assembly configurations, and increased use of sterile fluid-transfer solutions. Manufacturers are also expanding the role of single-use technologies across bioprocessing workflows while prioritizing contamination control, production reliability, and supply chain resilience.

Demand for biopharmaceuticals remains a major market driver. Higher levels of research and development investment are accelerating the development of advanced and targeted therapies, increasing the need for efficient, flexible, and contamination-controlled production systems. Pre-sterilized disposable components enable faster processing, reduce production interruptions, and support flexible capacity expansion in both biopharmaceutical manufacturing and life sciences research.

Growth in the scientific workforce further reflects the expansion of life sciences innovation. According to a June 2025 report from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, research and development employment increased from 123,535 people in 2023 to 130,000 in 2024. This increase highlights continued investment in pharmaceutical research and the infrastructure required to support next-generation therapies.

Technology development is strengthening competition across the single-use assemblies industry. In April 2024, SaniSure introduced Fill4Sure, a customized single-use filling assembly designed to improve security, efficiency, scalability, and repeatability in drug-product filling. The solution includes low-particulate 2D surge bags, silicone overmolding, high-performance tubing, and contamination-controlled needles. These capabilities are intended to address cost and speed challenges in fill-finish operations while improving biomanufacturing efficiency and supply chain reliability.

Strategic investment is also shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2024, Denmark-based Novo Holdings A/S acquired a 60% majority stake in Austria-based Single Use Support GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and supply chain support for pharmaceutical production, underscoring growing investor interest in single-use bioprocessing systems.

North America was the largest region in the single-use assemblies market in 2025. The global market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Filtration Assemblies; Bag Assemblies; Mixing System Assemblies

2) By Solution: Standard Solutions; Customized Solutions

3) By Application: Cell Culture And Mixing; Filtration; Storage; Sampling; Fill-Finish application

4) By End User: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research And Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Filtration Assemblies: Capsule Filters; Inline Filters; Filter Holders

2) By Bag Assemblies: Single-Use Bags with Tubing; Bioprocessing Bags; Transfer Bags

3) By Mixing System Assemblies: Single-Use Mixing Bags; Pre-Configured Mixing Solutions

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

