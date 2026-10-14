Global Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 EV, Aerospace, And Hydrogen Demand Drives 9.92% CAGR To USD 352.63 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulations, hydrogen storage and aerospace demand accelerate adoption, while recycled aluminum, giga-casting and additive manufacturing cut emissions, waste and production costs.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lightweight Materials - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lightweight materials market was valued at USD 199.92 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 219.75 million in 2026 to USD 352.63 million by 2031. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.92% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by stricter emissions regulations, expanding electric vehicle production, hydrogen storage requirements, aerospace demand, and advances in material manufacturing.

Stricter CO? and Fuel-Economy Regulations Accelerate Adoption

Fleet-average carbon limits established by the European Union (EU), China, and the United States (U.S.) are encouraging automakers to remove 100-150 kilograms (kg) from new vehicle platforms. The EU imposes penalties of EUR 95 for each gram of excess CO? per vehicle, making lightweight closures, subframes, and seat structures increasingly important for regulatory compliance.

China's updated dual-credit scheme awards bonus credits to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) consuming less than 11 kilowatt-hours (kWh)/100 kilometers (km). Achieving this target is increasing the use of aluminum body-in-white structures and magnesium interior castings. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2024 directive for model years 2027-2032 targets a 56% reduction in fleet-wide CO? emissions compared with 2026 levels. This requirement is driving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt high-strength aluminum and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) to offset battery weight.

Hydrogen Storage Creates Long-Term Carbon-Fiber Demand

Hydrogen mobility is emerging as another significant growth opportunity for the lightweight materials market. The Department of Energy (DOE) requires light-duty fuel-cell vehicles to store 5.5 weight percent (wt%) hydrogen at 700 bar. Type IV CFRP vessels can meet this requirement while maintaining a weight of approximately 90-110 kg for a 5 kg hydrogen payload.

Weight limitations are equally important for heavy-duty trucks. Nikola's eight-tank module carries 70 kg of hydrogen while keeping total assembly mass below 500 kg, supporting compliance with U.S. axle-weight limits. Japan allocated USD 250 million in subsidies for hydrogen stations in 2025, with each facility requiring 15-20 storage modules. The program is expected to increase domestic carbon-fiber demand by approximately 8,000 tons annually. This expanding hydrogen infrastructure provides a stable source of demand beyond conventional automotive and aerospace applications.

Energy-Intensive Production Remains a Market Challenge

High energy consumption continues to affect production costs and carbon emissions across the lightweight materials industry. Primary aluminum smelting consumes 15-16 MWh per ton and remains highly sensitive to electricity prices. In 2023, rising European power costs contributed to 800 kilotons of production capacity being taken offline.

Carbon fiber production requires 80-110 MWh per ton during precursor oxidation and carbonization, while the Kroll process used for titanium consumes 60-80 MWh per ton and generates magnesium-chloride waste. These requirements may constrain market expansion unless lower-emission technologies, including inert-anode aluminum processes and electrified titanium production, achieve commercial scale. Mixed-material end-of-life separation also remains a challenge, although AI-driven generative-design optimization and reusable-launch applications are creating new opportunities.

Polymers, Composites, and Metals Market Analysis

Carbon-fiber-reinforced and glass-fiber-reinforced polymers generated 64.42% of market revenue in 2025. Demand was supported by approximately 1.2 million tons of annual wind blade requirements and the recovery of Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 production toward pre-pandemic levels. Glass fiber remains widely used in cost-sensitive construction applications, while high-performance polymers such as polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and polyetherimide (PEI) are gaining adoption in battery housings and electric motor insulators.

Thermoplastic composite tapes are also expanding their automotive potential by enabling 3-4 minute manufacturing cycle times for components such as lift gates. This improvement supports higher-volume production while helping vehicle manufacturers reduce weight and maintain structural performance.

Lightweight metals are forecast to grow at a 9.28% CAGR through 2031. Key drivers include aluminum giga-casting, China's magnesium initiatives, and advances in titanium additive manufacturing. Closed-loop aluminum containing 90% recycled material can achieve a CO? footprint of 2.3 tons CO?/ton, helping manufacturers meet Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) thresholds.

Magnesium adoption is expected to rise as corrosion-resistant plasma-electrolytic-oxidation coatings become more affordable, potentially falling below USD 8/kg. Titanium will remain concentrated in specialized applications, but rapid-plasma-deposition technology can reduce buy-to-fly ratios from 10-20% to below 2%, lowering aerospace alloy costs by an estimated 30-40%.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Lightweight Materials Market

Asia-Pacific held 41.12% of the global market in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 9.77% CAGR through 2031. China's eight-ministry magnesium initiative is expected to increase domestic automotive demand by 5.3 times to 80,000 tons by 2028. Japan's hydrogen refueling station subsidies are anticipated to expand carbon-fiber precursor capacity, while South Korea's KRW 450 billion (USD 0.29 billion) joint venture between Toray and SK is expected to produce 3,000 tons of carbon fiber for aerospace and fuel-cell vehicles.

Europe continues to generate substantial demand from automotive and industrial manufacturers. German OEMs consumed nearly 200 kilotons of aluminum sheet in 2025. ArcelorMittal's hydrogen-driven direct reduced iron (DRI) line in Dunkirk is projected to supply 1.5 million tons of low-carbon steel for European electric vehicle (EV) battery enclosures beginning in 2026.

North American growth is supported by Novelis's 600 kiloton recycling expansion in Kentucky, Tesla's adoption of giga-casting, and rising demand from U.S. launch vehicle programs. Mexico is also benefiting from Tier-1 supplier relocations aligned with United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules-of-origin requirements for battery supply chains. Together, these investments are strengthening the region's position in automotive, aerospace, recycling, and advanced manufacturing applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient and High-Performance Vehicles

4.2.2 Expansion of EV And Battery-Electric Platforms

4.2.3 Stringent Global Emission and Fuel-Economy Regulations

4.2.4 Rapid Adoption in Commercial Aerospace and Space Launch

4.2.5 Lightweighting Needs in Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High and Volatile Prices of Critical Raw Materials

4.3.2 Energy-Intensive Extraction and Processing Routes

4.3.3 Recycling and End-of-Life Separation Challenges

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Polymers and Composites

5.1.1.1 CFRP

5.1.1.2 GFRP

5.1.1.3 Thermoplastic Composites

5.1.1.4 High-performance Polymers (PEEK, PEI)

5.1.2 Metals

5.1.2.1 Aluminium

5.1.2.2 Magnesium

5.1.2.3 Titanium

5.1.2.4 High-strength Steel

5.2 By Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 Extrusion / Rolling

5.2.2 Additive Manufacturing

5.2.3 Resin Transfer Molding

5.2.4 Hot Stamping and Hydroforming

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Energy (Wind, Hydrogen)

5.3.5 Marine

5.3.6 Other Industries (Sports, Rail, Packaging)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Alcoa Corporation

6.4.2 ArcelorMittal

6.4.3 Covestro

6.4.4 CRS Holdings, LLC

6.4.5 ExxonMobil

6.4.6 Gestamp

6.4.7 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.8 Norsk Titanium US Inc.

6.4.9 Novelis Inc.

6.4.10 SABIC

6.4.11 SGL Carbon

6.4.12 Solvay

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.14 US Magnesium LLC

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.2 Circular Economy and Recycling Innovation

7.3 Lightweight Materials for Hydrogen Economy

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