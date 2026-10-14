Global Dielectric Material - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Evs, 5G, And Renewables Propel Demand To USD 80.06 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVs, 5G and renewables drive dielectric demand; suppliers can boost ROI through scalable certification, long-term contracts, local assembly and supply diversification.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dielectric Material - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dielectric Material Market to Reach USD 80.06 Billion by 2031 as Electric Vehicles, 5G and Renewable Energy Drive Demand

The global dielectric material market is projected to increase from USD 61.05 billion in 2025 to USD 64.08 billion in 2026 and reach USD 80.06 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.55% from 2026 to 2031, supported by growing demand for advanced capacitors, high-frequency communication systems, power electronics and miniaturized electronic components.

Electric Vehicles Accelerate Demand for High-Energy Film Capacitors

The transition toward electric-vehicle platforms with 800-volt battery architectures is increasing demand for film capacitors capable of storing more than 5 J/cm at 900 Vdc while operating reliably at 105 C. Metalized polypropylene windings enhanced with nano-aluminum electrodes provide self-healing performance following transient voltage spikes, helping inverter manufacturers support 15-year warranties.

Silicon-carbide switches operating above 100 kHz create additional harmonic stress, encouraging the adoption of multilayer polypropylene-polyethylene films that improve heat dissipation and reduce inverter weight by as much as 1.5 kg. Extensive qualification requirements, including 1,000 thermal shocks and 2,000 hours of humidity aging, favor established suppliers with large-scale certification capabilities. Multi-year allocation agreements between automakers and material suppliers are also improving long-term demand visibility.

5G Expansion Supports High-Frequency Dielectric Material Growth

The rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure and high-frequency communication devices is strengthening demand for low-loss dielectric substrates. Millimeter-wave radios operating above 24 GHz require loss-tangent values below 0.002, supporting the use of low-temperature co-fired alumina-glass composites that integrate filters and couplers into compact laminated structures.

Each macro-cell radio uses hundreds of high-frequency capacitors. With more than 1 million 5G sites installed in China by 2025, component demand remains substantial. Temperature-stable X7R stacks maintain 15% capacitance between -55 C and +125 C, making them suitable for outdoor and automotive radios. The shift toward standalone 5G core networks is also increasing demand for ripple-rated multilayer ceramic capacitors used in edge servers.

Rare-Earth Supply Volatility Creates Market Pressure

Price fluctuations and limited availability of rare-earth elements remain important constraints for the dielectric material market. Yttrium and lanthanum oxide prices varied by 15-25% during 2024-2025 following changes to Chinese export quotas, raising production costs for X7R and X8R ceramic stacks. Some Japanese and South Korean manufacturers responded by maintaining six-month inventories, increasing working-capital requirements and reducing gross margins by approximately 200 basis points.

Alternative materials such as bismuth-sodium-titanate and potassium-sodium-niobate can reduce dependence on conventional rare-earth inputs, but may lower permittivity by up to 30%. This requires additional layers and limits miniaturization benefits. Funding for domestic separation facilities in the United States could improve supply security, although meaningful commercial output is not expected before 2028.

Additional factors shaping the market include:



Miniaturization in consumer electronics driving ultra-thin MLCC dielectrics

Renewable energy installations increasing demand for high-voltage power capacitors Environmental restrictions affecting fluorinated polymer dielectric disposal

Ceramics and Multilayer Capacitors Maintain Market Leadership

Ceramic materials represented 46.11% of the dielectric material market in 2025, supported by barium-titanate systems with dielectric constants above 10,000. Glass and glass-ceramic materials are forecast to grow at a 4.96% CAGR through 2031 as power-electronics manufacturers seek improved thermal-shock resistance across operating temperatures ranging from -40 C to +150 C.

Polymer films retain an important position in high-voltage automotive and solar inverter applications because their self-healing properties reduce the risk of uncontrolled failure. Mica and tantalum oxide continue to serve specialized aerospace, radar and medical device applications where long operating life and reliability are critical.

Multilayer ceramic capacitor stacks accounted for 39.42% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting their use in smartphones, electric vehicles and industrial drives. Dielectric inks and pastes are projected to expand at a 4.81% CAGR as roll-to-roll manufacturing gains adoption for flexible antennas and sensors. Thin- and thick-film coatings remain important for hybrid microwave modules, while bulk glass-ceramic plates continue to support medium-voltage vacuum interrupters.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Dielectric Material Market

Asia-Pacific held 47.67% of global market share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 5.22% CAGR through 2031. Japan and South Korea remain major MLCC manufacturing centers, supported by vertically integrated production lines. China continues to expand its presence in consumer-grade components, while India's production-linked incentive program is attracting passive-component assembly investment and supporting supply-chain diversification.

Europe and North America generated approximately 35% of market revenue in 2025. Growth is supported by Germany's 800 V electric drivetrain programs, French offshore wind installations and semiconductor manufacturing investments in the United States. PFAS restrictions in Europe are also encouraging film-to-ceramic substitution. In North America, rare-earth exploration projects in Canada could reduce future dependence on Asian supplies, although the near-term market remains concentrated in Asia.

The Middle East, Africa and South America collectively accounted for the remaining 18% of revenue in 2025. Regional growth is being driven by 5G network expansion, renewable-energy projects and emerging electric-vehicle supply chains. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are investing in advanced telecommunications and solar infrastructure, while wind energy development in Brazil is increasing demand for medium-voltage capacitors. Battery and charging investments associated with Argentina's lithium industry are creating further opportunities for dielectric materials used in battery-management systems and charging equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Expansion of 5G and High-Frequency Communication Devices

4.2.2 Proliferation of Electric Vehicles Boosting Demand for High-Energy Film Capacitors

4.2.3 Growth in Renewable Energy Installations Requiring High-Voltage Power Capacitors

4.2.4 Miniaturization Trend in Consumer Electronics Driving Ultra-Thin MLCC Dielectrics

4.2.5 Emerging Use of Ferroelectric Hafnium-Oxide in Advanced Logic and Memory Chips

4.2.6 Rising Adoption of Wireless-Charging Furniture with Embedded Dielectric Resonators

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Prices and Limited Supply of Rare-Earth Elements for High-K Ceramics

4.3.2 Stringent Environmental Rules on Fluorinated Polymer Dielectrics Disposal

4.3.3 Reliability Issues of Additive-Manufactured Dielectric Inks

4.3.4 Thermal-Runaway Concerns in Solid-State Capacitor Banks

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Ceramic

5.1.2 Polymer Film

5.1.3 Glass and Glass-Ceramics

5.1.4 Other Material Type

5.2 By Form Factor

5.2.1 Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitor (MLCC) Dielectric

5.2.2 Thin / Thick Film Dielectric

5.2.3 Bulk Sheet / Plate

5.2.4 Dielectric Ink and Paste

5.3 By Dielectric Constant Category

5.3.1 Low-K

5.3.2 Medium-K

5.3.3 High-K

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Passive Electronic Components, Capacitors, Resonators

5.4.2 Semiconductor Gate Dielectric

5.4.3 Power Electronics Insulation

5.4.4 RF and Microwave Substrates

5.4.5 Printed and Flexible Electronics

5.5 By End-Use Industry

5.5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.5.2 Automotive and E-Mobility

5.5.3 Energy and Power, Renewables, Grid

5.5.4 Telecommunications

5.5.5 Industrial and Manufacturing

5.5.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Russia

5.6.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East

5.6.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2 Egypt

5.6.5.3 Rest of Africa

5.6.6 South America

5.6.6.1 Brazil

5.6.6.2 Argentina

5.6.6.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 TDK Corporation

6.4.3 Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.5 KEMET Corporation (a Yageo Company)

6.4.6 Yageo Corporation

6.4.7 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

6.4.8 Samwha Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.4.10 Rubicon Technology, Inc.

6.4.11 Rogers Corporation

6.4.12 Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.4.14 Walsin Technology Corporation

6.4.15 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

6.4.16 Ferro Corporation

6.4.17 Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Hexagon Energy Materials Limited

6.4.19 Solvay S.A.

6.4.20 AVX Corporation (a Kyocera Group Company)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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