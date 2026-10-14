Coal Based Activated Carbon Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 PFAS Rules And Emission Controls Drive A $4.55 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through captive mines, long-term coal offtakes, take-or-pay regeneration contracts, and energy-saving extruded pellets that reduce operating costs.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Coal Based Activated Carbon - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coal-based activated carbon market is projected to grow from USD 3.32 billion in 2025 and USD 3.5 billion in 2026 to USD 4.55 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.41% from 2026 to 2031, supported by tighter environmental regulations, expanding potable-water treatment requirements, and rising demand for advanced purification technologies across industrial applications.

Stricter Air-Emission Standards Support Market Growth

More stringent air-emission regulations are increasing the use of coal-based activated carbon in flue-gas purification. In 2024, the U.S. MATS rule and China's ultra-low-emission standards continued to drive power and cement plants toward high-iodine-number powdered activated carbon for emissions control. Facilities capable of delivering rapid adsorption kinetics and minimal sulfur bleed-through are positioned to benefit as operators invest in treatment systems required to maintain regulatory compliance and operational licenses.

European demand is also being influenced by environmental requirements. Biomass co-firing plants are preparing to meet the 2026 BAT conclusions, generating pilot demand for activated carbon solutions. Although biomass-based alternatives command premium pricing in parts of Europe, coal-based activated carbon remains important for applications requiring established performance, reliable availability, and efficient contaminant removal.

PFAS Regulations Accelerate Potable-Water Treatment Demand

PFAS treatment represents a major growth opportunity for the coal-based activated carbon market. In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established Maximum Contaminant Levels for six PFAS compounds at 4 ppt and identified coal-based granular activated carbon as a Best Available Technology for treating water with total PFAS concentrations below 100 ppt.

Utilities serving millions of U.S. residents have responded by entering take-or-pay regeneration contracts, which can help reduce the landfill liabilities associated with spent sorbent. This shift is supporting a more service-oriented market model built around activated carbon supply, collection, regeneration, and reuse. India has also proposed a draft PFAS limit aligned with EU Standards, signaling additional demand potential across South-Asia as water-quality requirements become more rigorous.

Coal Price Volatility and Logistics Remain Key Challenges

Feedstock price volatility continues to affect production costs and supplier margins. During 2024, seaborne coal prices fluctuated in response to weather conditions, Indonesian export quotas, and changes in Chinese import policies. European producers dependent on imported coal also faced higher landed costs as freight rates increased.

Smaller manufacturers operating under short-term procurement agreements remain particularly exposed because feedstock price increases can occur faster than contract repricing. Producers with captive mines or long-term offtake agreements are generally better positioned to protect margins. Attempts to upgrade coal fines from wash-plants have produced materials with limited iodine-number ranges, restricting their suitability for higher-value applications and concentrating their use in dye-removal markets.

Additional factors influencing market performance include growth in gold-ore cyanidation recovery circuits, adoption of carbon-capture sorbents in cement and steel kilns, and increasing competition from biomass-based activated carbon.

Granular Products Lead While Extruded and Pelletized Carbon Gains Momentum

Granular activated carbon accounted for a leading 41.12% market share in 2025. However, extruded and pelletized products are projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.89% from 2026 to 2031. Chemicals and refining facilities are increasingly adopting extruded pellets in VOC scrubbers because cylindrical media can reduce pressure drop, lower fan energy consumption, and improve operating efficiency.

Advances in binders and production technologies are improving BET surface areas and supporting wider adoption of extruded products. Powdered activated carbon continues to play an important role in emergency water remediation and pharmaceutical purification, while bead and felt products serve specialized medical and industrial applications. High capital requirements for extrusion facilities are expected to limit participation to well-financed producers.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia-Pacific held 43.22% of the global coal-based activated carbon market in 2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2026 and 2031. China remains a major producer while also importing premium specialty grades at prices above average export levels. India is advancing regional self-sufficiency through domestic production and lower logistics costs in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Blended-feedstock economics in the Philippines are also attracting buyers from Japan and South Korea.

North American demand is being shaped by PFAS regulations, mercury-emission limits, and growing use of regeneration contracts. Canada's oil-sands water-treatment systems and Mexico's food-processing sector provide additional opportunities. Europe is responding to higher coal prices and ESG capital pressures by expanding reactivation capacity and using more renewable energy in kiln operations.

South America continues to benefit from gold production in Peru and Chile, while the Middle-East and Africa are developing opportunities in desalination pre-treatment and West African gold projects. Together, these regional trends support a balanced global outlook for the coal-based activated carbon market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Stricter air-emission norms boosting flue-gas purification

4.2.2 PFAS-driven ultra-trace standards for potable-water utilities

4.2.3 Surge in gold-ore cyanidation recovery circuits

4.2.4 Adoption of carbon-capture sorbents for cement and steel kilns

4.2.5 Emergence of "regeneration-as-a-service" business models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Price volatility and logistics risk in coal feedstock

4.3.2 Competition from biomass-based activated carbon

4.3.3 ESG-driven capital withdrawal from coal supply chains

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

5.1.2 Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

5.1.3 Extruded/Pelletized Carbon Block

5.1.4 Bead and Felt Activated Carbon

5.2 By Activation Process

5.2.1 Steam Activation

5.2.2 Carbon Dioxide Activation

5.2.3 Phosphoric Acid

5.2.4 Zinc Chloride

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment

5.3.2 Air and Flue-Gas Purification

5.3.3 Food and Beverage Processing

5.3.4 Pharmaceutical and Medical Uses

5.3.5 Mining (Gold Recovery)

5.3.6 Other Applications (Industrial Solvent Recovery, Biogas and Hydrogen Purification, etc.)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 Japan

5.4.1.3 India

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Russia

5.4.3.7 NORDIC Countries

5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Active Char Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.2 Boyce Carbon Ltd

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 Carbon Activated Corporation

6.4.5 Carbotech

6.4.6 Donau Carbon US LLC

6.4.7 Eurocarb Products Limited

6.4.8 Haycarb PLC

6.4.9 Jacobi Carbons Group

6.4.10 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.11 KUREHA CORPORATION

6.4.12 Osaka Gas Chemicals

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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