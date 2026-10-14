US CPSC Efiling Requirements Expand To International Mail Shipments On October 22

Companies have until October 22, 2026 to prepare for electronic filing of required product safety certificate data

SGS advises on new rules for regulated products shipped through international mail

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Companies shipping regulated consumer products to US customers through international mail have until October 22, 2026, to prepare for electronic filing of required product safety certificate data, SGS advises. The change brings international mail shipments within the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) eFiling process through US Customs and Border Protection's Automated Commercial Environment (ACE).The change is relevant to importers, e-commerce brands, marketplace sellers and businesses fulfilling direct-to-consumer orders from overseas, as well as customs brokers and logistics providers involved in shipment processing. Importers remain responsible for ensuring that required certificate information is submitted when a certificate of compliance is required.Preparing for the deadline involves more than confirming that a company can access the Product Registry. Certificate records, trade-party information and upload workflows need to be accurate and consistent. For example, CPSC-accepted laboratories should be referenced using their official four-digit CPSC identifiers rather than incorrectly entered as new trade parties. Businesses should also understand when to update an existing certificate and when a separate certificate is appropriate.Technical upload controls matter too. The Product Registry API currently applies a 5,000-character limit per certificate, and large volumes should be handled through controlled batches with checks for accepted and rejected records. Companies using CSV upload or API integration should test data quality and error-handling processes before relying on them for operational submissions.Companies should coordinate compliance teams, brokers and logistics providers to confirm that required certificate data can be transmitted through ACE and that procedures are in place to identify and resolve submission errors.SGS supports organizations in translating CPSC eFiling requirements into practical operational controls, including certificate data review, testing and certification support, workflow assessment, data-field mapping, upload-readiness checks and training. The scope of support can be tailored to a company's products, certification model and system environment.SGS solutionsSGS provides news about the development of regulations affecting consumer products as a complimentary service. With an unrivalled global network of laboratories, the company offers physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested. Find out more about e-commerce product compliance services from SGS.

Ruth Roy

Sugarloaf Marketing

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US CPSC eFiling requirements expand to international mail shipments on October 22 News Provided By Sugarloaf Marketing October 14, 2026, 08:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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