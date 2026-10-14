Jackery / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Jackery's New Explorer Plus v2 Series Arrives in the UK with Expandable Power in a Smaller, Lighter Design

14.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Following their IFA 2026 debut, the Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and Explorer 2000 Plus v2 go on sale from 14 October, with Early Bird prices starting from £599. LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery is bringing its new generation of expandable portable power to the UK. First unveiled at IFA Berlin 2026, the Explorer 1000 Plus v2 and Explorer 2000 Plus v2 offer more compact and flexible power for camping, campervan travel, off-grid adventures and home backup.



Built around the idea of "Start Light. Grow as You Go," both models allow users to start with the capacity they need today and add Battery Pack 2000 units as their energy needs grow. Jackery's Cell-to-Body (CTB) architecture also helps make both power stations significantly smaller and lighter than their predecessors without compromising performance. Explorer 1000 Plus v2: Compact Power That Grows with You The Explorer 1000 Plus v2 combines 1,024Wh capacity with 1,800W AC output in a compact 10.8kg design. It is 44% smaller and 26% lighter than its predecessor, making it easier to carry and store where space and weight matter. Capacity can be expanded from 1,024Wh to up to 11kWh with additional 2kWh Battery Pack 2000 units, while up to 400W solar input supports flexible charging for camping, road trips and off-grid use. Explorer 2000 Plus v2: More Capacity for Bigger Energy Needs For greater power and runtime, the Explorer 2000 Plus v2 delivers 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W AC output. At 18.8kg, it is 60% smaller and 33% lighter than its predecessor, balancing substantial power with practical portability. Capacity can be expanded to up to 12kWh using the same Battery Pack 2000, while up to 800W solar input supports longer off-grid stays. With three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a 12V output, it can power multiple devices and appliances simultaneously – ideal for campervan travel, extended outdoor trips and emergency home backup. Safety First, Across the Plus v2 Series Both models reflect Jackery's "Safety First" approach, combining LiFePO4 battery technology with intelligent battery management and comprehensive protection systems. The batteries deliver up to 6,000 charge cycles while retaining 70% capacity, while Jackery's CTB battery chassis enhances structural rigidity in a more compact format. A 10ms UPS function also provides near-seamless backup power for essential devices during outages. UK Early Bird Offers: 14 October – 3 November Jackery is offering special Early Bird pricing from 14 October to 3 November 2026:

Explorer 1000 Plus v2: £599, down from £749 RRP

Explorer 1000 Plus v2 + Battery Pack 2000: £1,248 Early Bird bundle price

Explorer 2000 Plus v2: £949, down from £1,249 RRP Explorer 2000 Plus v2 + Battery Pack 2000: £1,598 Early Bird bundle price The Battery Pack 2000, compatible with both models, has an RRP of £849. Explore the new Explorer Plus v2 Series and the latest offers at the Jackery UK official website. Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, ..., +4915223970329







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