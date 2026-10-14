Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/ESG

Gerresheimer Improves its EcoVadis Rating and is once again awarded Gold

14.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer Improves its EcoVadis Rating and is once again awarded Gold

Gerresheimer among the top 5% of all rated companies

Overall score increased to 82 out of 100 points Ranked in the top 1% in sustainable procurement Duesseldorf, October 14, 2026. Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries, has once again been awarded Gold by the sustainability rating provider EcoVadis. EcoVadis evaluates the management systems of companies worldwide in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. More than 175,000 companies are evaluated by EcoVadis each year. In the latest rating, Gerresheimer increased its score from 78 (2025) to 82 out of 100 points. This places Gerresheimer among the top 5% of all companies rated by EcoVadis and within the top 2% in its industry. With this rating result, Gerresheimer underscores its progress in consistently implementing its sustainability targets.

"With the improved EcoVadis rating and our first voluntary report based on the CSRD, we are making our sustainability performance measurable and transparent for our customers," explains Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG. "We remain committed to consistently pursuing our ambitious sustainability targets in the future."

Gerresheimer among the top 2% in its industry

Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to have its sustainability management independently assessed across four different dimensions. In 2022, Gerresheimer achieved Gold status for the first time with a score of 68 out of 100 points and continued to improve its overall rating in the following years. In 2026, the company once again increased its score to 82 out of 100 points, placing Gerresheimer not only among the top 5% of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis but also within the top 2% in the industry. Gerresheimer performs particularly well in the area of sustainable procurement. Here, Gerresheimer ranks among the top 1% in the industry, underscoring the importance of responsible supply chains for its own sustainability performance.

Internationally recognized sustainability rating

EcoVadis' comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment framework is based on internationally recognized standards such as the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labor Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES Principles, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating thus covers a wide range of information on companies performance in the areas of the environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, while taking industry-specific characteristics into account.

Ambitious sustainability targets

Gerresheimer has set ambitious goals to achieve measurable progress in the areas of climate protection, the circular economy, responsible supply chains, and social responsibility. With clear performance indicators, transparent reporting, and independent assessments, Gerresheimer ensures that progress is documented comprehensively and can be compared with international benchmarks.

For the 2025 financial year, Gerresheimer has, for the first time, voluntarily submitted an audited, non-financial consolidated report based on the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). In doing so, the company has significantly advanced the structure of its sustainability reporting. The report is available for download here.

In addition, Gerresheimer discloses relevant data annually on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. MSCI, Sustainalytics, and ISS also evaluate the company's sustainability performance. An overview of Gerresheimer's external sustainability assessments is available here. About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is an innovative systems and solutions provider and a global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions including closures and accessories, as well as drug delivery systems, medical devices and solutions for the health industry. The product range includes infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, tablet containers, vials, syringes, pens, auto-injectors, inhalers, ampoules, cartridges, on-body devices as well as digital solutions for therapy support. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient. Gerresheimer supports its customers with comprehensive services along the value chain and in addressing the growing demand for enhanced sustainability. With 39 production sites in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for regional markets. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 2.3bn in 2025 and employs over 13,000 people. Gerresheimer AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

Contact Gerresheimer Media Jutta Lorberg

Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing

T +49 211 6181 264

... Dersim Korkmaz

Manager Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 296

...

Investor Relations Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220

... 14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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