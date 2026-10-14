Nagaland Gears Up For 27Th Edition Of Iconic Hornbill Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 14 (IANS) Nagaland has begun preparations for the 27th edition of the iconic Hornbill Festival, one of the state's biggest cultural events, which will be held at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, around 12 km south of the state capital Kohima, officials said on Wednesday.

The 10-day festival, which coincides with Nagaland's Statehood Day on December 1, will be celebrated from December 1 to 10.

This year's Hornbill Festival is expected to witness the participation of several countries, while one of the Northeastern states will participate as the 'Partner State'.

The festival showcases Nagaland's rich cultural heritage, traditional customs, indigenous art, music, dance, handicrafts and cuisine, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a preparatory meeting at Bamboo Hall in Kisama, stressed the need for coordinated efforts among government departments and local communities to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the 27th edition of the Hornbill Festival 2026.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of good roads, reliable power and water supply, security, traffic management, cleanliness, parking facilities and public conveniences.

He also called upon villages to take responsibility for keeping roads clean, particularly highways passing through or near their areas.

Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, Rio urged all departments and stakeholders to work hard and ensure that necessary arrangements are in place for the festival.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Abu Metha, described Hornbill Festival as Nagaland's valuable intellectual property and one of the state's most significant platforms for international engagement and economic activity.

Metha, who is also the Chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of India (IDAN), noted that the festival, which initially began as a three-day event, was subsequently expanded to five days and then to ten days.

Today, Hornbill Festival has evolved into a major tourism festival featuring more than 300 events across dozens of venues throughout the state, he stated.

Metha said the Hornbill Festival has taken Nagaland to the international community and become an important economic engine for the state.

He emphasised that Hornbill Festival should also serve as a model for sustainable event management, highlighting the importance of rainwater harvesting, proper waste disposal and the use of renewable energy.

He further spoke on the importance of international partnerships, roundtable engagements and collaborations in art, music and films, noting the opportunities these offer for promoting Nagaland's creative economy.

Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, highlighted the growing popularity of mini-Hornbill festivals and the increasing interest of foreign dignitaries in participating in the celebrations.

Named after the hornbill, the globally admired bird revered across Naga folklore, the festival draws together all 17 major tribes of Nagaland and their sub-tribes, showcasing their rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, music, attire and customs.

Over 86 per cent of the state's two million population (2011 Census) belong to tribals. The objective of the annual event is to preserve and promote the enduring traditions of Nagaland while offering visitors a closer understanding of its diverse cultural tapestry.

Tourists from across India and abroad flock to the festival every year to enjoy traditional cuisine, art forms, performances and indigenous sports.

Celebrated as the 'Festival of Festivals', Hornbill is one of India's biggest cultural tourism events and plays a key role in promoting Nagaland as a vibrant travel destination.

Alongside cultural showcases, the state will highlight business and investment opportunities through industry roundtables during the 10-day extravaganza.

A Tourism Department official said the festival unites people across communities and nations, offering a vivid display of crafts, sports, food fairs, games and ceremonial events.

Traditional arts, including wood carving, painting and sculpture, will also be featured prominently. Major highlights include the Naga Morungs exhibition, sale of arts and crafts, food and herbal medicine stalls, flower shows, cultural medleys, fashion shows, beauty pageants, traditional archery, Naga wrestling, indigenous games and musical concerts.