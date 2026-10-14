Veeam Recognized By Gartner As A Leader In The First Gartner Magic Quadrant For Privacy UX

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DUBAI, UAE, October, 2026 - Veeam® Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. a leader in the first Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Privacy UX. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. In their opinion, Veeam's privacy UX capabilities offer organizations one way to understand, secure, and govern personal data across production and backup environments, so that consent, preferences, and rights hold up across the full data lifecycle. That's the bottom line for privacy: less risk, defensible proof for regulators, and the confidence to restore what matters most without bringing back what shouldn't return.

Veeam helps organizations understand where personal data resides, who can access it and how it is being used, enabling them to reduce compliance risk, simplify audits and ensure privacy policies are applied consistently across production and backup environments. Veeam delivers a unified trust layer that connects data, identities, and access to deliver data security, governance, privacy, compliance and resilience so organizations can reduce risk and restore what matters with confidence.

“You can't protect what you don't understand, and you can't promise privacy you can't prove,” said Anand Eswaran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Veeam.“Privacy is a commitment that has to survive across every copy of their data, in production and in backup. Veeam is the first to unify data security, governance, privacy, compliance and resilience together, and that's why we lead this market worldwide.”

DataAI Privacy: Automated privacy policies enforced in real time, at the source by user and jurisdiction. Powered by the most advanced identity intelligence graph in the industry (a People Data Graph) that unifies structured and unstructured personal data across hybrid multicloud environments, enabling faster and more accurate privacy operations than traditional siloed data mapping tools. Privacy that extends to backup: Through the DataAI Command Graph, Veeam applies data security posture management (DSPM) and classification across both live and backup data. This closes a long-standing blind spot, because personal data persists in copies long after it's been governed in production, and it supports prioritized recovery, so organizations can restore the most sensitive data first during an incident. DataAI Compliance: Ensures sensitive data is handled correctly while meeting compliance requirements. Veeam maps controls and evidence to more than 100 regulatory frameworks, including GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act, giving privacy and legal teams a defensible audit trail instead of an evidence-gathering scramble ahead of every review.

This recognition follows a period of rapid expansion in Veeam's privacy capabilities, including the acquisition of Securiti AI in December 2025, and the launch of the DataAI Command Platform. Together, they extend privacy from a compliance function into an operational capability that reaches every copy of personal data. Recent highlights include:

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Register for free for VeeamON Global Launch Virtual event on October 15 (Americas & EMEA) and October 16 (APJ to hear how Veeam is helping organizations turn data resilience, privacy, and governance into a competitive advantage in the AI era.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Privacy UX, Shadrock Roberts, Bernard Woo, Stefan Dumitrescu, 6 Oct 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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Photo Caption: Anand Eswaran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Veeam

About Veeam Software:

Veeam®, the Data and AI Trust Company, delivers a unified data and AI trust layer that connects security, governance, privacy, compliance, and resilience, powered by shared intelligence across the entire data estate. Veeam helps organizations establish, operationalize and continuously validate trust in their data so it can be used safely to accelerate AI at scale.

In an agentic era, security starts with data. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security, Veeam helps organizations reduce risk and strengthen control across the full data lifecycle by unifying policy-based access and protection controls, governance workflows, privacy safeguards and compliance reporting with resilience built in. Veeam provides deep contextual intelligence across data and identities, automates governance actions and remediation, and enables precision recovery so organizations can rapidly restore operations with clean, trusted data after ransomware, disasters, insider threats, rogue agents or human error.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.