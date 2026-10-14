Durga Puja 2026: Looking For Offbeat Forest Stay Near Kolkata? This Village Is Worth Exploring

Do the Puja holidays only mean pushing through massive crowds for pandal hopping? If your heart craves some peace, greenery, and the pure village vibe, you must travel to Gopalpur this Puja. Many people will immediately think of the famous Odisha beach town. But no, this is not that Gopalpur. This is Bengal's very own Gopalpur. You will not find the sea here. But the peace it offers is much deeper than any ocean.

What does this Gopalpur offer?

You can reach this village in just 3 to 4 hours from Kolkata. This place perfectly captures the authentic rural Bengal picture. You will see Sal and Piyal forests, old terracotta temples, paddy fields, and mud houses everywhere. When you visit here, you will experience: - Century-old Shiva temples and local village shrines. - Beautiful walking trails through the dense forest. - Local tribal villages and their daily lifestyle. - The sound of evening crickets and morning birds. City noise and pollution do not exist here. You will only find nature around you.

Where will you stay?

The government forest rest house is available for tourists. Staying right in the middle of the woods in a forest cottage is a brilliant experience. You will get the earthy mud-house feel along with all modern facilities. You must do the online booking in advance. A few private homestays have also opened up recently.

How to reach?

It takes only 3 to 4 hours by car from Kolkata. You can take the Kharagpur route via Jhargram, and the drive is extremely scenic. If you prefer the train journey, just get down at the nearest station and take an auto or toto. If you want a break from the regular pandal rush this Puja, just pack your bags. You should head to this unexplored Gopalpur immediately. You can easily explore Jhargram, Belpahari, and Kankrajhor from here. Ghatshila is also quite close. The distance to Bangriposi is not much either. You can cover multiple tourist spots from this one location.