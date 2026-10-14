Smelly Kitchen Dustbin? 5 Easy Tips To Keep It Clean, Odour-Free

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You need to use a few simple tricks to stop that awful smell coming from your kitchen dustbin. You should definitely follow these easy tips if your home trash can smells bad.

A smelly kitchen dustbin often spreads a bad odor all over your house. This bad smell easily embarrasses you when guests visit your home. You can follow these simple steps to stop this annoying dustbin odor.

Fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and leftover food quickly cause a bad smell in your trash can. You create a strong odor when you store wet waste for more than 24 hours. You can easily remove this bad smell using some simple tricks. This article gives you all the details about those easy methods.

You must line your dustbin with a garbage bag before throwing any trash. You should tie this bag properly to stop the smell from spreading. You need to keep two separate bins for wet and dry waste. You should never keep wet waste inside your house for more than 24 hours. You can arrange to keep the wet waste bin outside your home.

You can sprinkle some baking soda at the bottom of your dustbin. You will not get any bad smell if you wash the bin with detergent water afterwards. You must remember to clean your dustbin every single day. You should throw garbage only after the washed bin dries completely. You will increase the bad smell if moisture stays inside the bin.

You need to dry your dustbin completely after washing it. You should then line the bottom with clean, dry newspapers. These newspapers easily absorb all the extra moisture from your wet waste. You must change the newspaper immediately if it gets wet. You should not store fruit peels, vegetable scraps, and leftover food in the dustbin for a long time.