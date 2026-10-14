Yash's Ramayana Look: Arya Babbar Raises A Surprising Question About His Ravana Getup

Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has sparked massive buzz among fans. Now, actor Arya Babbar has shared his take on the superstar's look, grabbing attention online.

Director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is already creating massive hype across Bollywood and Sandalwood. Rocking Star Yash is playing the role of Ravana in this epic. Now, Bollywood actor Arya Babbar has shared his honest opinion about Yash's look. He feels the getup lacks freshness, pointing out that Yash is just sporting the exact same beard and moustache style we saw in the KGF movies.

Ravana remains one of the most dominant figures in Indian mythology. Audiences naturally want to see how filmmakers design this character on the big screen. Since a pan-India superstar like Yash is stepping into these shoes, every small Ramayana update triggers huge debates among fans. Arya Babbar's recent remarks have just added more fuel to this ongoing discussion.

Arya Babbar spoke about Yash's Ravana avatar during a recent interview. He mentioned that if you take away the heavy makeup and mythological costumes, Yash's actual facial getup looks pretty much the same. The Bollywood actor clearly stated that Yash's beard, moustache, and overall vibe look strikingly similar to his famous Rocky Bhai avatar from KGF.

Arya Babbar did not doubt Yash's acting abilities at all. He actually expects Yash to deliver a completely different and powerful experience on the big screen. The actor pointed out a simple fact: a character's physical look is just one part of the job, but breathing life into that role through pure acting is a whole different ball game.

Arya Babbar also took a moment to talk about Om Raut's controversial movie Adipurush. Prabhas played the lead role while Saif Ali Khan stepped in as Ravana. People heavily trolled the character design and Saif's modern Ravana look back then. However, Arya Babbar stood by Saif and genuinely praised his acting performance in the film.

Actors simply follow their director's vision and guidance while performing any role. Arya Babbar strongly feels that audiences should not blame actors entirely when a character's design or look goes wrong. He used this exact logic to defend Saif Ali Khan's performance in Adipurush, shifting the responsibility of the look to the creative team.

Arya Babbar also compared the different ways people portray Ravana. He plays Ravana on stage in theatre productions and noted that the theatrical presentation is completely different from cinema. Movies rely heavily on grand visual effects, heavy makeup, camera angles, and technical elements to give the character a larger-than-life dimension.

Arya Babbar's comments about Yash's Ravana getup have definitely spiked everyone's curiosity about Ramayana. We have criticism about the look on one side and high expectations for Yash's acting on the other. Fans will only get a clear answer once Yash finally brings Ravana to life on the big screen. Until then, this debate is definitely going to keep movie buffs busy.