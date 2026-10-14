Fort Gansevoort To Show Myrlande Constant At Frieze London

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York'sgallery is presenting a solo booth of Haitian artisttextile flags atthis week. Dealer, who cofounded the gallery inwith, will showcase five monumental textiles by Constant, whose home country is currently experiencing a state of emergency.

The works are priced between $90,000 and $450,000. This marks Fort Gansevoort's third art fair appearance this year, following Frieze Los Angeles in February and a previous fair showing in January 2020. Shopkorn noted the increasing demand for Constant's art, citing her participation in the 2022 Venice Biennale, Prospect.6 in 2024, and the 2025 São Paulo Bienal.

Constant's current circumstances in Haiti have altered her creative process. She can no longer maintain an atelier in Port-au-Prince with a team of women as she once did, instead crafting her elaborately decorated flags while moving between different cities for safety due to ongoing violence. Shopkorn indicated that communication with Constant has been inconsistent since late 2023, with her large-scale pieces sometimes arriving in New York unexpectedly from Haiti via the Dominican Republic.

Shopkorn supports Constant by sending her a stipend, a departure from the typical 50-50 split on sales.“If we did that, she would be waiting forever,” he explained, adding that proceeds are often“sliced and diced in many different ways” to facilitate this arrangement. Constant's textiles often reference Vodou spiritual practices. For example,“Amwan Agwe...” ( 2026 ), measuring over 10 feet by 9 feet, depicts green hills, blue waves, skulls, candles, and fish, alluding to Fèt Gede, Haiti's annual festival honoring the dead. Another work,“Lasirène Diamant” ( 2025 ), portrays the Vodou spirit Lasirène, who governs the sea, wearing a diamond necklace on one side, symbolizing prosperity. The other side shows her in a raft filled with fruit, cake, and sweets, surrounded by sea creatures like mermaids, dolphins, a seahorse, and an octopus.

Source: ARTnews