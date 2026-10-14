Frieze London Features Toilet Art, Penny Combs, Fashion Art Fusion

MENAFN - USA Art News) Visitors tocan find art in unexpected places, including artistsweet-scented deodorizing cakes installed in the fair's restrooms. Wielebinski, a London-based artist, created the pieces, titled“Production,” to be“meant to be pissed on,” he stated, noting they are custom-made in black and maroon.

The artist expressed surprise at gallery staff and on-site workers using the toilets during the installation phase. Each of the toilet art pieces is fitted with security tags to prevent theft, though some may be offered for sale after the fair concludes.

For those seeking more affordable art, Richard Wentworth and Andy Holden's installation at Fisher antiques in Bloomsbury offers plastic tail combs for one penny each. This“found multiple” was sourced from a charity shop, where its abundance and low price point evoked an earlier economic era. The condition for purchase is payment with 1p coins.

Conversely, for a slightly larger investment, the Minor Attractions art fair at the Newman hotel features a fairground-style claw machine by Savannah Harris. For £1, visitors can attempt to win various prizes.

Frieze week also saw a blend of fashion and art at the Mount Street Festival pub quiz, hosted by the Hauser & Wirth -owned Audley pub in Mayfair. Manchester-based performance artist, singer, and cabaret star David Hoyle served as MC, sketching likenesses of fashion figures like Dame Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens, and Comme des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo for contestants to identify. Hoyle is expected to exhibit at a prominent public London institution in 2027.

Meanwhile, Art of London and the Royal Academy of Arts launched a free immersive experience in Piccadilly and Mayfair, allowing fairgoers to“snap their own Riviera moment” with larger-than-life installations. These vibrant coastal scenes are inspired by artists Raoul Dufy and André Derain, along with a tableau based on Yves Klein's International Klein Blue, accompanied by a curated Riviera-themed playlist.

At the Gagosian gallery's René Magritte exhibition, visitors may notice a Stetson among the Surrealist's masterpieces. The cowboy hat was given to Magritte during a 1965 trip to the US, where he experienced a rodeo, according to co-curator Jasper Sharp. A private collector acquired the hat in 2025.

Source: The Art Newspaper