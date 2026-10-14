Bagri Foundation Presents Inaugural London Show By Nomin Zezegmaa

MENAFN - USA Art News) Thelaunched its first exhibition under the new Springboard curatorial program last weekend, featuring Mongolian artistUK debut. Titled You Who Sing Into Existence, the exhibition is on view throughat, located a 15-minute walk from Frieze London.

The centerpiece of the show is a monumental indigo installation, a 27-meter batik, that hangs from the ceiling of the Gothic church. This work was conceived following Zezegmaa's residency in Indonesia earlier this year. The central batik is complemented by floating copper sculptures and silk rugs, inviting visitors to lie down and listen to traditional Mongolian Long Song sound work filling the space.

Chelsea Pettitt, the foundation's director and curator of the exhibition, expressed her surprise at the installation.“I still cannot believe we managed to hang a 27-metre batik from the ceiling of this hidden London Gothic church,” Pettitt said.

Zezegmaa, who was born in Germany and lives in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, explained her intention for the exhibition.“Since St Cyprian's has beautiful ornate Gothic architecture, I wished for the works not to wrestle with that,” Zezegmaa stated. She added,“Rather than fighting and screaming for attention visually, I hoped for the works to be like subtle interventions that do not disrupt the architectural environment, but add a layer to it.” Her artistic practice draws on Mongol cosmology, landscapes, and ancestral memory. The color blue, prominent in the exhibition, is a recurring motif in her work and holds significant cultural importance in Mongolian tradition, symbolizing the eternal sky across the steppe.

The exhibition by Zezegmaa, which concludes the week after Frieze, is the inaugural project of the Springboard initiative. This annual program provides Asian artists with their first institutional UK exhibition. Established in 1990, the Bagri Foundation aims to promote Asian art and culture globally. It offers grants and forms partnerships to support Asian artists and exhibitions, with recent collaborations including exhibition support at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Saatchi Gallery, and the Serpentine Gallery in London, as well as an artist commission at the Hayward Gallery and The Whitworth in Manchester.

Source: The Art Newspaper