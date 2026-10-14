PAD London Fair Features Jeanneret Console, Pendleton Table

MENAFN - USA Art News) The PAD London design fair, which opened to VIPs, attracted a large crowd to its lineup ofon. Several notable sales and discussions were already underway on the opening day.

Among the significant transactions, Parisian gallery Lafanour sold a Pierre Jeanneret Chandigarh console. London dealer Charles Burnand was in discussions regarding a large ceramic wall piece by Brooklyn artist Peter Lane.

Highly sought after were two unglazed white porcelain works by the late Japanese ceramist Taizo Kuroda. Dealer Tristan Hoare recalled collecting these pieces from Kuroda's studio in Izu around 2019. Kuroda's studio in Japan has since been opened as a public attraction following his death.

At New York's Friedman Benda gallery, a round onyx coffee table by American artist Adam Pendleton highlighted the increasingly blurred lines between art and design. Pendleton, known for his paintings that utilize letters and marks, translates form into circles and straight lines in his furniture, offering a lesson in three-dimensional geometry. Behind Pendleton's table hung The Slippery Feel of Inevitability, a vibrant tapestry by New York designer Misha Kahn, which recently appeared in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Other works at the fair included designs with explicit historical narratives. Designer Sofie Middernacht, exhibiting with Brussels gallery Objects With Narratives, creates large-scale consoles, curving benches, and small stools from steel tanks. These tanks were originally installed outside post-war Belgian homes to hold diesel for heating. Middernacht retains the metal's encrusted mud and tar, finishing the pieces with resin in jewel-like colors.

FUMI gallery presented Ghanaian ceramist Kobina Adusah's inaugural bronze work. Adusah described it as“a reconstruction and deconstruction of the Abusua Kuruwa, a traditional vessel rooted in African culture.” Jeweler Glenn Spiro showcased a retrospective display of some of his boldest creations, incorporating historic finds such as mammoth bone, sliced rubies, Mughal gems, and gold baulé medallions from the Ivory Coast, enhanced with diamonds and other stones. Beyoncé is a known admirer and owner of Spiro's work.

PAD London runs through October 18 at Berkeley Square, London.

Source: The Art Newspaper