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Theo Triantafyllidis's Frieze Artist Award Sculpture Features Multiplayer Game


Date: 2026-10-14 04:14:51

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Artist Theo Triantafyllidis, recipient of this year's Frieze Artist Award, has unveiled a new participatory sculpture titled“Feral Metaverse (Spider) (2026)”. The work, which resembles a giant six-legged arachnid dressed in deconstructed trainers and medical-hued stockings, is on view at the London fair.

The commission, funded by the award, is described as“part social experiment” and incorporates a collaborative multiplayer video game. In the game, participants navigate a fantastical world while attempting to escape a massive spider.

Triantafyllidis expressed his hope that visitors will engage with the piece organically.“I'm hoping I don't have to explain it at some point,” he said,“and people will discover and explore the space together.” The artist encourages fairgoers to interact with the sculpture, provided they do not have arachnophobia.

Source: The Art Newspaper

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USA Art News

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