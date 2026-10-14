Afghan Energy Minister Visits Saudi Exhibition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Minister of Water and Energy, Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada, has visited an international energy exhibition in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the ministry said.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Water and Energy said Akhundzada visited the exhibition with his delegation on the sidelines of the 17th International Energy Forum.

During the visit, Akhundzada learned about modern technologies, advanced equipment and international technical innovations in energy production, transmission and distribution, as well as renewable energy, the statement said.

The ministry said Akhundzada highlighted the importance of gaining international experience for Afghanistan's energy-sector professionals, familiarising them with modern technologies and identifying new opportunities to develop the country's energy sector.

The minister travelled to Saudi Arabia three days earlier to attend the 17th World Energy Forum, the ministry added.

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