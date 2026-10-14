Kyrgyz Ambassador Invites Afghan Business Delegation To Bishkek

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Afghanistan has invited Syed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), to visit Bishkek at the head of a trade delegation.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, the ACCI said Hashemi met with Turdakun Sydykov, Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Afghanistan, in Kabul.

The two sides discussed ways to expand trade and economic relations, promote joint investment and facilitate cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, according to the statement.

Hashemi thanked the ambassador for his efforts to encourage Kyrgyz businesspeople and investors to participate in the fifth Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) National and International Exhibition.

He also stressed the need to follow up on trade agreements signed by businesspeople from the two countries.

Sydykov welcomed the exhibition and invited Hashemi to visit Bishkek with a trade delegation.

He said the visit could help expand exports and imports, encourage joint investment and establish direct transport and logistics routes between the two countries.

Hashemi welcomed the proposal and expressed the ACCI's readiness to facilitate business contacts, create investment opportunities and support private-sector activities in both countries, the statement said.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of continued meetings and trade visits to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

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