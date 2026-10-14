Rubio To Visit India, Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India and Uzbekistan on a five-day trip to discuss expanding energy cooperation and regional and international issues with officials, a media report said on Wednesday.

Reuters, quoting a statement from the US State Department, reported that Rubio would begin his trip next Saturday and visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan and Mumbai and Jamnagar in India.

During his stay in India, Rubio will meet officials to discuss regional and international developments and opportunities to expand energy cooperation, the report said.

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will meet officials from the country as well as representatives from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The US State Department added that Rubio would also lead a delegation comprising more than 200 business leaders.

The visit comes as efforts to finalise a bilateral trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi have once again been delayed, despite prolonged attempts to conclude the deal.

The report added that relations between the US and India had faced tensions over several issues in the past year. These include repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that he had mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, as well as a US military strike on a vessel near Oman that killed three Indian crew members.

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