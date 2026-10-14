Violence Erupts At Pakistan Protests PTI Claims 1 Dead, 11 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Protests by supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have turned violent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with at least five protesters injured, Dawn reported.

However, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker claimed that one person had been killed and 11 others injured.

Reuters reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday in the Bara area of Khyber district, near Peshawar, when PTI supporters staged protests against the suspension of their party-led provincial government and the imposition of emergency rule.

According to PTI officials, police used tear gas and fired live ammunition at protesters to disperse them. Local authorities rejected the allegation.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday that police used tear gas and fired shots into the air to disperse the protesters.

It reported that some protesters clashed with police during the demonstrations and parts of government buildings were also set on fire.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the newspaper added that at least five protesters had been injured. A doctor at Hayatabad Hospital in Peshawar also said more than 12 injured people, including four police officers, had been brought to the facility.

Meanwhile, The Express Tribune, quoting PTI lawmaker Iqbal Afridi, reported that one person had been killed and 11 others injured in the incident. However, these figures have not been independently verified.

In a written response to Reuters, Samar Haroon Bilour, an information official in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial administration, rejected claims that police had fired live ammunition.

She said the allegations had been circulated on social media using videos generated by artificial intelligence.

PTI spokesman Zulfiqar Bukhari also posted videos on X, claiming they showed the incident. However, Reuters said it had been unable to independently verify the videos or the conflicting claims by both sides about the shooting.

The protests came after Pakistan's central government declared an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday and suspended the PTI-led provincial government.

The Pakistani government cited increased militant activity as the reason for the move, but PTI rejected the explanation, describing it as a political measure.

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