Lusail Circuit Set For Another Action-Packed Motogp Race

Qatar is once again set to host one of the standout rounds of the world's premier motorcycle racing series. The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2026 takes place from November 6 to 8 at the Lusail International Circuit maintaining its status as the only night race of the season.

Since first appearing on the MotoGP calendar in 2004, the Grand Prix of Qatar has become synonymous with high speed drama and vibrant race weekend atmospheres. Most famously, in 2008 Qatar staged the first ever MotoGP night race, transforming the event into one of the championship's most unique and visually stunning experiences.

Fundamentals of MotoGP

MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing and the premier class of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, governed by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme. It is widely regarded as the world's most elite motorcycle racing competition and, historically, the oldest motorsport World Championship, established in 1949, even predating Formula 1.

The season spans 22 Grands Prix across five continents, with riders accumulating points at each round to decide the World Champion in the premier MotoGP class. Alongside the main MotoGP class, race weekends also feature Moto2, Moto3, and in selected events the MotoE electric motorcycle series, showcasing a range of machines and rising talent.

Workings of the Championship

A typical MotoGP weekend unfolds over three days:

Friday: Free practice sessions allow riders and teams to dial in bike setup and strategy ahead of qualifying.

Saturday: Additional practice leads into qualifying sessions, which determine the starting grid; the day includes a Sprint race, qualifying that awards valuable championship points.

Sunday: A final warm up session precedes the main MotoGP Grand Prix, where riders compete over 40 to 45 minutes for top honours and championship points.

In MotoGP Grand Prix races, points are awarded to the top 15 finishers: 25 for 1st, 20 for 2nd, 16 for 3rd, 13 for 4th, and then 11 down to 1 point for 5th to 15th place. Held on Saturday, Sprint races, on the other hand, cover approximately half the full Grand Prix distance and award points to the top nine riders only: 12 for 1st, 9 for 2nd, 7 for 3rd, 6 for 4th, then 5 down to 1 point for 5th to 9th place.

2026 season so far

This season has delivered one of the closest and most unpredictable title battles. The championship fight has primarily evolved into a fierce, neck-and-neck rivalry between Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin and Ducati's Marc Marquez.

The early stretch of the 22-round calendar saw incredible parity, featuring seven different winners across the opening half of the season. Marco Bezzecchi kickstarted Aprilia's dominant form with a blazing three-race winning streak, while Marquez launched a spectacular mid-season surge to erase a triple-digit point deficit. Following a dramatic round at Mandalika in Indonesia last week, Martin narrowly holds a two-point advantage over Marquez at the top of the rider Standings. With only five rounds left - including stops in Australia, Malaysia, and Qatar - Aprilia leads the factory standings. However, the championship remains completely up for grabs.

The Track

Lusail International Circuit's layout is celebrated for its high speed corners, dramatic turn one, and a main straight over one kilometre long, demanding a blend of bravery, precision and consistency. Its iconic lights bring an atmospheric spectacle for fans and riders alike. Over the years, the Qatar GP has played host to countless defining moments from record setting qualifying laps to close championship duels, making it a calendar highlight for global MotoGP fans.

Significance of Qatar

Qatar's continued role on the MotoGP calendar since 2004 underscores its expanding footprint in international motorsport. Hosting the Grand Prix Of Qatar 2026 reflects both LIC's world class facilities and the appeal of night racing under lights. As the 2026 championship unfolds, Lusail International Circuit is ready to deliver another unforgettable chapter in MotoGP history.

Lusail Circuit MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix